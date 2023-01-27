Luxon: New Zealanders needs to back its farmers like it backs the All Blacks

New Zealanders need to back their farmers like they back the All Blacks, National Party leader Christopher Luxon says.

But the amount of regulation coming at the sector in the last five years had been ‘’like 10 balls hit over the net at once – you don’t hit any of them,’’ he said.

Luxon was speaking to a crowd of about 300 people at a public meeting at the Gore Town and Country Club on Friday, where he said there needed to be a reset on how people thought about the nation’s farmers.

Many in the audience were farmers or had businesses that supported the agricultural sector.

READ MORE:

* NZ needs to invest in small hospitals - Luxon

* 'We want you back': Luxon's message in the land of milk and mince pies



Robyn Edie/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaking at the Gore Town & Country Club on Friday.

“The country has got into a very negative mindset about agriculture. I want to be very clear to the New Zealand people – this is our number one sector ... they got us through the global financial crisis, and they got us through Covid,’’ he said.

“We are the best farmers in the world and we need to think the regulatory burden on farming.’’

There had been a huge amount of unworkable regulation forced in the industry that was badly drafted and badly thought out, and farmers were spending up to 30% to 40% of their time dealing with compliance instead of doing what they needed to do on farm, he said.

“It’s tough at the best of times but they [Labour] have made it a hell of a lot tougher.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff A crowd listens to National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaking at the Gore Town & Country club.

But if Labour’s controversial He Waka Eke Noa agricultural emissions policy was passed before the election, National would not repeal it straight away.

“The sector knows what it needs to do, so we would let the sector go off and work out how it needs to happen.’’

The country’s immigration settings also needed to be changed, he said.

Luxon had sat outside a Te Anau cafe on Friday morning to have a coffee with Southland MP Joseph Mooney and there was a notice up asking customers to be patient because they were short-staffed, he said.

“An ambitious immigrant adds to New Zealand. We also need to get young people off the unemployment benefit and into work.’’