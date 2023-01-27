Christchurch's 'local heroes' honoured with bronze busts mothballed since the earthquakes

Sir Tipene O’Regan with the bronze bust in his likeness which is on display at University of Canterbury.

They were commissioned to honour Christchurch’s heroes but when the earthquakes struck, the 12 busts were mothballed.

More than a decade on they are back on display, recognising the important local figures who made a significant contribution to the city’s creative, sporting business, and social life.

They include author Margaret Mahy, academic Sir Tipene O'Regan and architect Sir Miles Warren.

The 12 “Local Heroes” bronze busts were installed outside the Arts Centre shortly before the 2010/11 earthquakes and have not been in public view since.

They have now been installed as an art trail at University of Canterbury’s (UC) Ilam campus.

The 12 busts were sculpted by UC arts alumni Mark Whyte and are on loan from Canterbury Museum, at the request of Steve Wakefield on behalf of the Local Heroes Trust.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Manuhaea Maramu O’Regan, Semi Johnson, Sir Tipene O’Regan and Lady Sandra O'Regan.

A special unveiling was held at the university on Friday attended by Whyte, O’Regan and family members of the “Local Heroes”.

University of Canterbury is celebrating 150 yearswith events planned throughout 2023. The official ‘birthday’ is on the 150th anniversary of the day UC was founded on June 16, 1873.

The full list of “Local Heroes” is: