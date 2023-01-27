Police appeal for help to find 74-year-old man missing from Rangitīkei

Police are looking for Charles Scott who is missing from Marton.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who is missing from the Rangitīkei.

A post on the Manawatū, Taranaki, Whanganui-Ruapehu Police Facebook page at 7.30pm on Friday said police were appealing for sightings of Charles Scott who had been reported missing from Marton.

Police said they believed the 74-year-old was wearing a jersey and pants and information suggested he may have travelled to Bulls or Wellington.

Any sightings should be reported immediately to police on 111.