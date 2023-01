A house is teetering on the brink after landslips in Massey.

Auckland’s wettest day on record has seen a state of emergency declared in the city with widespread flooding driving people from their homes and turning roads into rivers.

People are still trying to understand the damage wrought upon the city as they wake on Saturday morning.

Here are some of the pictures which tell the story of the flooding and its aftermath.

Are you affected by the Auckland floods? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz

Auckland from the air

Stuff The Manukau Coastguard base at French Bay has been pushed across the road after heavy rain.

Stuff Homes sit perched on the cliff on Colwall Rd Massey after heavy rain washed the cliff edge away.

David White/Stuff Fresh Heavy rain has caused the bridge at Millflat Rd Riverhead to give-away.

Stuff Fresh Heavy rain has caused the cliff edge at Stanley Point to give way

Stuff Fresh Heavy rain has caused the cliff edge to give way at a home on Burwood Cres near Oraki

David White/Stuff A view of State Highway 1 north of Auckland, which has been shut after a heavy rain caused mayhem in Auckland.

On the ground

Supplied Surf Life Saving volunteers were out in numbers in west Auckland as they ferried people to safety.

Supplied Seventy-nine people were rescued by surf lifesavers in West Auckland.

Iloa Koko/Supplied. A large oak tree in Parklands Ave, Swanson, has been unearthed in Auckland.

Sarah Crouch/Supplied Auckland Airport was flooded on Friday night stranding hopeful fliers in the terminals.

Stuff A Coastguard building at French Bay in West Auckland was damaged due to a slip.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Houses are teetering on Colwill Road on the Te Atatu Peninsula in West Auckland.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Seve Uatea’s Clover Drive house was inundated during the intense flooding.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The damage was evident on Clover Drive Massey when the floodwaters receded on Saturday morning.

Craig Hutin/Supplied Flooding on Saturday morning in Mt Eden, Auckland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A man was found dead in a car park on Link Drive on Saturday after flooding in the area due to extreme rain.

Danielle Grant/Supplied Pak 'n Save Wairau is closed after extensive flooding overnight.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A small house floated 50 meters from its site onto the road in Candia Rd Swanson.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff People evacuated their homes around the city as the floodwaters rose.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Pine Road and Candia Road in west Auckland were swamped.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The first of Elton John’s concerts at Mt Smart was rained out leaving concertgoers drenched.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Taking a look at the new water feature over back fence.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Anyone caught on the roads had to hope for the best going through the deep waters.