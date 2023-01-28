Heavy rain forces organisers to cancel New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix

New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix has been cancelled because of the heavy rain.

The biggest dirt bike race in the Southern Hemisphere has been cancelled .

The event organisers announced in a Facebook post that due to a large amount of rain, the New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix in Woodville was not going ahead this year.

Host Manawatū-Orion Motorcycle Club secretary Anna Cvitanovich said it was out of their control.

On Saturday, the club alongside Motorcycling NZ decided to call the event off.

Cvitanovich said the club has been devastated to cancel the two-day event and everyone felt disappointed.

“About 7am this morning we decided to call today off and at 10am the river was still up and everything was flooded so we couldn’t see it improving at all.

“The landowner advised us what the river was likely to do over the next few hours and he was correct in his predictions,” she said.

On Saturday morning, 575 riders who were ready for the weekend moved their machines and racing equipment to higher ground, so nothing was lost.

Supplied Heavy rain forced organisers to cancel New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix in Woodville.

Last year the event was cancelled because of Covid-19.

“We cancelled last year before we even started to put on the event. The Woodville motocross track last week was a dairy farm and this week it’s a grand prix motocross track.

“So, over the week we had machinery and hundreds of hours of manpower to turn a farm into a track. We hired all our tents, all our equipment, all our toilets,” Cvitanovich said.

In her 12 years of experience with motocross, nothing like this had ever happened, she said.

“It was terrible, a real shame this happened and we look forward to next year. One thing you can’t control is the weather.”