Man who died kayaking in floodwater remembered as nature-loving surfer

Daniel Newth was out kayaking in floodwater when he got swept into storm drains on Auckland’s North Shore.

The 25-year-old man who died kayaking in Auckland floodwater was surfer and nature lover Daniel Newth, of Sunnynook.

Newth was out with his kayak on Friday, as floodwater raged down the street near his North Shore home.

“The current of the flood water was strong, and he got swept into the Wairau storm water drains,” Sophia Newth​ his sister said.

His body was later found by police at a flooded car park on Link Drive shortly after midnight on Saturday.

“Daniel had a love for water surfing and being out on the boat. He always wanted to be out in nature. His enthusiasm for life was contagious, and he made every opportunity to make the most of it.

Supplied Daniel Newth has been described as adventurous, and loved nature and the outdoors.

“He was such a kind, loving, humorous, loyal and down to Earth person. He would engage with anybody on a personal level.”

Newth was a part of the surfing, rock climbing and skating community.

“He will be forever loved and missed by his friends and family,” Sophia said.

The death toll from the floods is now four.

Daniel Mark Miller​, 34, of Wairau Valley was on Sunday named as a victim. He was found in a culvert on Target Road on Friday.

The body of much-loved Auckland transport museum (Motat) volunteer, Dave Lennard​ was found on Saturday, after a landslide brought down his house on Shore Rd in Remuera. The house was knocked off its foundations, leaving it leaning.

A fourth victim has yet to be named, but his body was found by police on Sunday in Onewhero.​

Police extended their condolences to the families of the deceased and the deaths would be referred to the coroner.