Mayors score hits and misses while fronting disasters

Mayor Wayne Brown, left, and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at a press conference to address extensive flooding in Auckland on Saturday.

Auckland’s Wayne Brown is not the first Kiwi mayor to wade into troubled waters during a natural disaster.

Criticised after Friday’s long public wait for announcements and late-night state of emergency declaration following a deluge that damaged thousands of homes and killed four people, Brown initially remained adamant that he’d handled the situation well.

A leadership expert has been scathing about Brown’s performance, and stressed the importance of communicating with residents in an emergency.

Brown announced a review into his council’s response on Monday. He said he did not feel he had personally done anything wrong, but accepted some communications, “including mine and my office”, were “not good enough”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Wayne Brown faces media questions about his performance (January 30 2022)

Dr Suze Wilson, a senior lecturer in leadership at Massey University, told Stuff on Monday that prompt and regular communication was at the heart of a leader’s job in a crisis.

“Things may not be perfect. Even if they don’t have all the answers, leaders need to say ‘We are here, and we are listening’. They need to show empathy,” she said.

Wilson said while Brown was tied up with bureaucratic processes during “deafening silence”, he should have taken time to help the public make sense of what was happening.

“People need comfort, reassurance and guidance when they’re in a distressing situation. Not radio silence.”

Dr Suze Wilson, of Massey University, says communication is a key part of a mayor’s job.

When mistakes were made or things went wrong, a good leader acknowledged errors and accepted responsibility, rather than acting defensively and looking for someone to “throw under the bus”, she said.

The importance of the right tone when the public was scared “could not be overstated”, she said.

“When people feel that somebody in authority cares, it helps alleviate their level of distress.”

People were then better able to tackle their own situation, Wilson said.

Beck Eleven/Stuff Christchurch mayor Bob Parker speaks to media during the aftermath of the Canterbury earthquakes.

Other Kiwi mayors in recent years have handled communication during local emergencies with mixed success.

Former Christchurch mayor Bob Parker was knighted after publicly leading his city in his distinctive hi-viz jacket through the earthquakes and recovery.

But he often had to front when authorities didn’t get things right – there was anger over the plight of residents and businesses put behind army cordons, and the council was stripped of its consenting powers early in the rebuild.

When public transport services were being rebuilt, Parker apologised after Environment Canterbury boss Dame Margaret Bazley described his council as “totally incompetent” over repeated delays.

In 2017, Christchurch’s then mayor Lianne Dalziel accepted responsibility after the city’s Port Hills fires burned for two days before she declared a state of emergency, although Selwyn District’s rural firefighters and council were initially in charge.

“In an emergency the mayor of a city doesn’t have a very specific role. I am not a decision maker when it comes to cordons ... but I am accountable to you,” an emotional Dalziel told a public meeting.

The city also faced criticism when tsunami sirens failed to sound after the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Thames Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie was barred from council chambers for refusing a Covid vaccine.

Last year, Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie copped flak during the Covid pandemic for refusing to use Covid QR scan-in codes, and for spreading anti-vax messages. She was also barred from council offices after refusing a vaccine.

West Coast mayors have faced public anger over repeated flooding in their districts.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine has been front and centre during Westport floods, and recently addressed a public meeting of residents frustrated by delays in the town getting its planned flood protections. The work is still to be signed off by central Government.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Buller mayor Jamie Cleine talks to media after a recent flooding alert.

Former Westland mayor Bruce Smith won plaudits for his communication skills during his tenure, but was criticised when a $1.3 million protective wall at Franz Josef was constructed in 2017, without consultation with experts, council staff or councillors. Smith said the wall had saved lives.

Wilson said not all leaders were skilled or competent in public communication, but there was training available and practice helped.

Being available to speak to news media, and being proactive rather than reactive was essential, she said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Criticism was made about the lack of communication when Christchurch’s Port Hills fires first began in 2017.

An information video by Civil Defence for mayors and councillors, available on its website, says their public presence during emergencies helps reinforce key messages and provide reassurance.

Elected representatives’ roles in a disaster include liaising with communities and other authorities, identifying the public’s needs and advocating for them, and directing people to support, it says.

The video says fronting media and social media is essential in a disaster, so correct emergency information can be provided and rumours and misinformation addressed.