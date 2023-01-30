Cream bun recipe 69-years-old and still going strong

Jeannie Peebles has sold the Winton Bakery, known afar for its tasty cream buns which have had the same recipe for 69 years.

The Winton Bakery is changing ownership but its celebrated cream buns are staying.

Bakery owner Jeannie Peebles said new owners had bought the bakery building and business and would take over on Tuesday.

“They have said the cream buns will stay.”

The bakery is best known for its cream buns which had retained the same recipe through two owners and 69 years, Peebles said.

The McKenzie family owned the business for 53 years before Peebles became its second owner 16 years ago.

The dough for the cream buns was hand rolled then proved and baked before being filled with the secret cream recipe.

“That hasn’t changed in 69 years. They are very popular.”

Peebles said it was fantastic to sell the bakery, but also sad.

“I am very much a community minded person and I will really miss the customers and my team.”

Also the owner of Country Manor Catering, which she was selling, she was looking forward to spending more time at home.

The bakery’s new owner, Panha Chum, also owns The Bakery, Queenstown.

He would retain the Winton Bakery staff and said he was excited to be part of the Winton community, with initial plans to work at the bakery three to four days a week.

“The cream buns will stay the same, everything will stay the same and I will introduce some new things,” Chum said.