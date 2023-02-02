Save water now to avoid much tougher restrictions, Wellingtonians warned

Wellingtonians are being urged to cut their water usage as the amount of water available reduces across the region.

Wellingtonians are being urged to reduce water use as harsher restrictions loom, with the agency in charge of supply saying it is “under resourced” to fix 2758 unresolved leaks.

It has been a wet summer, but residents have been told they can not afford to be complacent about how much water they use.

Wellington Water last week moved to level 2 restrictions – gardeners can still use handheld hoses but sprinklers and irrigation systems are now not permitted.

The restrictions cover Wellington City, Hutt Valley and Porirua. Wellington Water is reporting that water usage “had significantly increased” at the same time that the amount of water available had diminished.

Stuff has been highlighting the dire state of Wellington’s water infrastructure over recent weeks. The region is losing the equivalent of 27 Olympic swimming pools per day, via leaks in the public and private water networks.

Drinking water chief adviser Laurence​ Edwards says that in recent weeks demand has reached as high as 195 million litres a day.

There are three sources of water - Wainuiomata catchment, Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River and the aquifer under Lower Hutt.

The amount of water in the Wainuiomata and Hutt rivers is reducing in the warmer weather.

Wellington Water A spectacular leak in Southgate, fixed on New Year’s Eve.

As the amount of water in the rivers declines, Wellington Water can only treat a maximum of about 160 million litres per day. Demand over summer has averaged 177 million litres per day, with some days exceeding 190 million litres.

That does not mean running out of water, but it does mean reducing how much people use, Edwards said.

Wellington Water has a “risk” committee that meets weekly to discuss water availability. The recent rain gave Wellington an extra week under level one restrictions.

Edwards did not want to speculate on the likelihood of Wellington moving to level three, but said reducing water usage could buy some time.

Not using sprinklers is important, as is only using a handheld hose to water gardens. Shorter showers, collecting brown water for the garden and fixing leaky taps all save water, he said.

Edwards said Wellington Water continued to work hard to fix the leaky pipes.

“As of today, we have 2758 leaks to fix on the drinking water network. Our crews are working hard to get on top of as many leaks as they can – last month they fixed a total of 525 leaks.”

Wellington Water Wellington Water work on a severe leak in Hyde, Wainuiomata.

Wellington Water is “under resourced” to fix so many leaks, he said, and he rejected a suggestion of using local plumbers to tackle the problem.

“The crews that fix leaks are dealing with extremely high water pressure systems that have a significant level of risk involved – risk to the public (contamination of water) and risk to the people working on them if the work isn’t done correctly.”

Level 3 restrictions would be much tougher, involving a ban on all residential outdoor water use. WW has previously said that in a serious water shortage, residents would be encouraged to take a two-minute shower.

There is also bad news for those wanting to swim or take their dog to the Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River. Greater Wellington is reporting that toxic algae is again at dangerous levels in sections of the river.

“There are high levels of toxic algae present, so dogs should be kept on leads away from the water, and swimmers should not enter the water at these sites, particularly children.”