Langlands Hotel manager resigns to pursue 'total life change'

Bryan Townley has resigned from his role as manager of The Langlands Hotel in Invercargill.

A search begins this week to replace outgoing manager Bryan Townley.

Townley, who finishes at the end of March, said he was leaving because he wanted a “total life change” from work.

But it wasn’t an easy decision.

“There’s been a lot of years build up to opening the hotel. It was a tough decision to leave because we haven’t seen it through to its full potential.”

However, he and wife Bronwyn had decided it was time to “step back”, and are planning on a couple of years away, with Perth the first stop. “But Invercargill will always be home.”

Townley has done the treble when it comes to managing Invercargill Licensing Trust-owned hotels - first the Kelvin Hotel, then Ascot Park Hotel, and in October 2021 he took over the management of the Langlands, 11 months before it officially opened in September 2022.

He was heavily involved in its set-up and staff recruitment.

The Langlands was yet to reach “full noise” due to kitchen staffing shortages, but he was proud of what they had achieved in a short time, he said.

Licensing Trust president Chris Ramsay said he respected Townley’s decision to move in a different direction.

“He’s been a massive part of bringing the Langlands to life.”

Though it was a blow to lose Townley, it was an opportunity for someone else to make their mark, Ramsay said.

The trust would advertise the manager’s role from early this week.

The hotel has also lost its executive chef, who flagged in November he would be heading back to Auckland to his family, Ramsay said.

“We have found his replacement but are working through some final details around his employment ... they come with a great CV.”

The 78-room hotel’s bed occupancy rates for the last four weeks had been 35%, better than anticipated given the time of year, Ramsay said.

Once the corporate visitors began returning to the city for the new working year he anticipated the occupancy rates being 50 to 55%.

Occupancy rates in the trust’s other accommodation venues had stayed relatively strong, “so really that 50 to 55% occupancy is new business”.