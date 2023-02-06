Invercargill high school forced to turn away country children

Southland Boys High School, in Invercargill, has a full roster and has had to turn away some country children who wanted to study at the school this year.

An Invercargill high school has had to turn away nearly 20 country children because there are no places available.

Southland Boys’ High School rector Simon Coe said the children affected were in year 9.

“Their parents are coming to us at the start of year 9, and we had to turn away nearly 20 this year.

“It’s a big number when you think they are young men who could benefit from being here.”

The issue has arisen because children in city primary schools generally started secondary school in year 7, whereas many country primary children remained in their schools until the end of year 8 and started secondary school in year 9.

With the year-7 new entrants at Boys’ High filling up the allowable roster in the past two years, and moving up a class annually, there was no room for country kids when wanting to start in year 9.

If the country children did not join Boys’ High in year-7, they wouldn’t get in, Coe said.

He understood why the country parents left their children in their primary schools through to the end of year 8, saying it benefited those schools and there was no ministry-funded transport to get them to the city.

Any change needed to happen at the Ministry of Education level, and talks were ongoing, he said.

Enrolments at Boys’ High had been up in the past two years and the total number had to be capped as per ministry rules.

The school currently had 1070 students which was essentially a full school, he said.

“We wouldn’t want to get any bigger with the spaces we have got; we can’t squeeze any more into the rooms.”

A Southland Girls’ High School staffer, on behalf of principal Yvonne Browning, said it did not have the issue of having no space for country girls.

Ministry of Education south leader Nancy Bell confirmed Southland Boys’ High School had an enrolment scheme to help manage its roll and any risk of overcrowding.

“This means that spaces at year levels may be limited and not all students may be able to enrol.”

The primary responsibility for transporting children to and from school rested with their caregivers, Bell said.

One of the eligibility criteria for ministry-funded transport assistance was that students must be enrolled at their closest school.

“While Southland Boys’ High School does offer education from year 7, it may be that the students you are referring to are ineligible for school transport assistance as they have a closer year 7 and 8 school that they can attend.”