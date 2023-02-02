Why New Zealand's reputation isn't hurting as much as it might feel it is

A flood has hit Auckland for the second time in days, with houses and streets underwater.

Shocking images and reports come from flood-ravaged Auckland where four people have died. Rising cost of living crisis. A housing crisis. Infrastructure in crisis.

It’s easy to see why some might feel things aren’t going so well in Aotearoa New Zealand.

If it feels like this to us Kiwis, just what does the international stage make of our many apparent failings?

These marketing experts have some goods news in that New Zealand is not alone in its many challenges.

International marketing expert Brian Sweeney said New Zealand was thought of internationally as “highly desirable, young, adventurous, and a beautiful place to visit”.​

The former Wellingtonian, now a New York-based chairperson of SweeneyVesty, a strategic communications company operating in New Zealand and the United States, thought the recent severe weather had no impact on Aotearoa’s reputation.

“Climate change is in local cities and towns and districts everywhere.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern helped raise New Zealand’s profile internationally through her responses to multiple crises. (File photo)

Sweeney said it was New Zealand’s response to such crises that was more important.

“In a crisis you spend your reputational capital. New Zealand has a lot in the goodwill bank and will get a lot of support.”

While there was bad news sometimes it didn’t “dent that positive halo of how people see New Zealand”.

He credited former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s crisis management style as contributing to this, her leadership style in stark contract to that of ‘strongman’ leaders.

“She’s been seen as a ray of hope.”

New Zealand’s creatives – like film director Taika Waititi and music artist Lorde, as well as top sports people had also helped build the country’s reputation.

“New Zealand has got a phenomenal international reputation,” Sweeney said. “Its role in the world is to be its change maker.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Brian Sweeney, chairperson of SweeneyVesty says reputations need constant, proactive tending. (File photo)

He said reputations were like gardens which needed to be tended regularly.

“In the business of managing reputation it needs to be continually, proactively worked on rather than passively managed.”

University of Canterbury’s Ekant Veer, a professor of marketing in the department of management, marketing and entrepreneurship, agreed none of these issues were unique to New Zealand.

“What is unique to New Zealand is the response,” he said.

It was a video of people “having fun”, playing in the Auckland floodwaters that had gone viral abroad. Veer is quick to point out this is “deeply unsafe behaviour” and not to be recommended.

Alden Williams/Stuff Canterbury University professor Ekant Veer say New Zealanders impressions of the country likely vary from that of people abroad. (File photo)

Internally the focus has been on the handling and failings by authorities, particularly that of Auckland mayor Wayne Brown.

Veer said this was because it was not what we were used to, and differed from the crisis response seen by leaders like Ardern or John Key.

He said New Zealanders might have a “different impression” about the state of the country compared with those overseas.

“Most people still think of New Zealand as this beautiful place.”