Failure to close roads made flood damage much worse, Auckland shop owner says

Boutique furniture store owner Tracey Johnston lost nearly all her stock in Friday’s record-setting rain – but the damage was made much worse by trucks and buses driving through the floodwaters outside, smashing windows.

Downpours continued over the weekend and into Tuesday, and when the clean-up began in Johnston’s mud-covered store in Parnell, central Auckland, the high water mark was a metre up the brick wall interior.

Refined Living, which moved to The Strand in January 2022, already faced a significant flood, the following March.

And after two “one in 100 year” events in barely a year, Johnston worries about renewing her insurance cover.

Speaking to Stuff on day four of the clean-up, Johnston said she thinks the damage mightn’t have been so bad had it not been for buses and trucks driving through the flooded street and causing bow waves against her doors.

“The road should have been closed. The trucks and the buses caused a lot of damage. It was the waves that smashed the windows and did more damage.”

In an email, an Auckland Transport spokesperson confirmed the agency did not close the area around The Strand on Friday.

Suzy Alsop/Supplied Refined Living on The Strand was wrecked by the storm in Auckland on Friday night.

“We are thinking of everyone who was affected by the weather events on Friday but wouldn’t have comment on waves caused by trucks/buses,” the spokeswoman said.

Johnston wasn’t even in Auckland on Friday – she had been in Twizel. After waiting for Auckland Airport to recover from its own flooding disaster, she managed to leave Queenstown after midday on Saturday.

She arrived to a sodden, stinking mess. Everything but the chandeliers hanging from the ceiling was damaged.

“The furniture looked like it had been in a washing machine,” she said.

“Things that were at the back of the shop were in the front, and the doors had popped open with the waves coming down The Strand caused by a lot of buses and trucks.”

David White/Stuff Tracey Johnston will be mopping up mud for a while, she said.

She said the store contents are a complete write-off – the furniture that isn’t waterlogged is contaminated by the dirty water and can’t be resold, she said.

The day after the floods, people approached the doors hoping to claim a freebie – Johnston said she would have liked to give pieces away, knowing how much it costs to dump them, but the contamination held her back.

She said between the March 2022 and January 2023 flooding events, heavy rains have caused small floods at least five other times.

Suzy Alsop/Supplied Within a day, sodden furniture was growing mould.

“The drainage is not sufficient. In high tide the water is not draining. I think the council really needs to be looking at the infrastructure.”

But Johnston can’t say yet whether the store will have to relocate.

“It’s a really hard one to know, it’s a hard question. We’re just waiting to find out if our insurance company will actually reinsure us to be here. We had the floods in March, and it was a major claim at that stage – this one is a lot bigger.

“We’ll water blast out here and start trying to decontaminate everything and continue from there.”