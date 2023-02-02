Court of Appeal 501 deportee case starts without deportee

501 deportees walk past a heavy police presence as they settle in for enforced Covid-19 quarantine at the Ramada Hotel in Auckland in July 2020. (File photo)

A New Zealand citizen deported from Australia due to serving a prison sentence missed the start of his Court of Appeal human rights case.

The man, identified only by an initial, was to respond to the Crown’s appeal against his successful challenge to the monitoring regime of him as a so-called “501” deportee.

He contacted the court on Thursday morning to say he was running late and expected to arrive about 10.30am, about half an hour after the hearing was due to start.

The court’s president, Justice Mark Cooper, said they would proceed without him, although the man has already been given copies of submissions Crown lawyers would make.

As it was, the man arrived at 10.33am.

The lawyer leading the Crown’s case, Austin Powell, said he and a lawyer appointed to assist the court would speak to the man at the morning adjournment about what had happened in his absence.

The lawyer assisting the court, Douglas Ewen, said the man had told him he would be late because he was printing material for the hearing.

The case is due to take a day.

The name and identifying details of the deportee were suppressed at least in the meantime. He represented himself in his case against police, Corrections, and the Wellington District Court.

Late last year a High Court judge decided that the law allowing the “management and information” about returning offenders and prisoners did not apply to that particular deportee because his convictions in Australia were before the 2015 law took effect in New Zealand.

1 NEWS Campaigners are piling pressure on Chris Hipkins to go hard on the issue across the Tasman when he visits next week.

The High Court was told there were no concerns about the particular deportee being a risk to the community if the conditions Corrections enforced on him were dropped. They had, in any event, expired in 2021.

However, there were other deportees to whom the court decision would also apply who were considered would be a grave risk to the safety of the community if release conditions – including electronic monitoring – were no longer enforced.

Deportees could also have their particulars, photograph, fingerprints, and DNA recorded, and be put under parole-like conditions supervising where they could live and work.

More severe restrictions, such as extended supervision orders and public protection orders, were also possible.

The earlier court judgment said the particular deportee was not New Zealand-born but had lived here between the ages of 5 and 11, becoming a citizen the year before his family moved to Australia.

In 2015, he was sentenced to eight years’ jail for drug offending. He was deported to New Zealand in 2019.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF For some 501 deportees, enforced Covid-19 quarantine at an Auckland hotel was the first of several restrictions imposed on their return to New Zealand in July 2020. (File photo)

A High Court judge decided imposing the conditions under which he was released in New Zealand amounted to punishment and, under the Bill of Rights, it was imposed retrospectively without Parliament directly considering that.

However, Powell said the primary point of the appeal was that the conditions were neither a penalty nor a punishment. The deportee had been sentenced in Australia, so whatever happened in New Zealand was not a punishment.

The judge said the deportee’s photograph, fingerprints and DNA should be removed from police databases.

The deportee had also claimed $500,000 damages for breaches of his rights, but that would be dealt with at a separate High Court hearing, if it was pursued.

The court was told that he had been studying to enter an unspecified profession, and the “returning prisoner” record could derail his plans.

It emerged on Wednesday that Australia was making its 501 deportation policy more flexible. New Zealanders who could be deported because they had been sentenced to a year or more in prison might avoid it, taking account of the closeness of their ties to Australia.