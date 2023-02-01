Auckland homes flooded for second time in five days as rain lashes region

Homes, businesses and roads have again been flooded in Auckland as heavy rain lashed the city from the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Up to 60mm of rain has fallen over two hours in some parts of the city overnight, MetService said, but fears of a repeat of Friday’s flooding have been allayed as rain has eased.

There have been reports of surface flooding across suburbs on the North Shore and around central Auckland, including Devonport, Wairau Valley, Point Chevalier, Sandringham and Onehunga.

There have also been reports of trees coming down on houses in Mount Albert and Whitford.

A number of slips have seen traffic diverted in West Auckland and a large slip on Tāmaki Drive that has closed the road along the water.

There have also been at least four slips along Scenic Drive in Titirangi and Swanson.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Flooding along Universal Drive in Auckland

Meanwhile, in some parts of the city vulnerable residents have been evacuated by some volunteers, said new Auckland Minister Michael Wood.

Fire and Emergency NZ regional manager, Ron Devlin, said emergency crews went to 53 weather related incidents overnight.

But while he said emergency crews were on top of call-outs, he asked people to only call 111 if they were faced with a life-threatening situation.

Campbell Bay resident Fleur Hodgkinson's backyard “looks like Vietnam in monsoon season,” she said.

The stream near her home flooded on Friday, and again early Wednesday morning.

She said the flooding was half an hour away from being as bad as Friday.

“But it is still worse than it has ever been in over 23-years of neighbours living here.”

Rain did not reach the levels predicted, Devlin said, and he was comfortable with events FENZ were attending.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The carpark at Bayswater's Ocean Breeze Hotel has slipped into the ocean overnight.

He said events on Wednesday morning were mostly across Devonport, Northcote, Ellerslie, Mt Albert and Greenlane.

Part of the carpark of Bayswater’s Ocean Breeze Hotel has slid down a cliff into the sea, leaving the building teetering near the edge.

Auckland Emergency Management deputy controller Rachel Kelleher said the current information was the red warning north of Orewa would expire, and the orange warning across the rest of the region would expire at 10am, as originally set down.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Landslides and debris from the storm has blocked roads and damaged homes in Auckland’s Titirangi.

She said the first part of the night was relatively quiet, but it ramped up in the early hours of this morning.

Counties Manukau district manager Brad Mosby said fire crews were responding to flooding events affecting homes and commercial properties as well as Auckland’s roads and motorways.

There has been one call as of 6.55am to someone requiring rescue, Mosby said, with the rest of the incidents so far not being life-threatening.

But while the worst of the weather has passed, police are still urging motorists to take extra care on the roads and avoid travel where possible.

Debbie Burrows/Stuff A bus drives through floodwaters in Beachcroft Avenue Onehunga early Wednesday morning.

Maungakiekie-tamaki Local Board deputy chairperson Debbie Burrows saw an Auckland Transport Bus pushing through the flood waters in Beachcroft Avenue Onehunga early Wednesday morning.

The waters slashed past the bus's window wipers.

"I saw a bus ploughing through. I couldn’t believe it. As it got closer to me, I could see the fear on the passenger's faces," she said.

For Blockhouse Bay resident Jon Adams and his husband, the last six days have been a “whirlwind of emotions”.

Jon Adams/Supplied A house in Blockhouse Bay is back to looking like a river on Wednesday.

From the “devastation” they felt when their house first flooded on Friday, to the “relief” they felt when the rain stopped, back to the horror of discovering their driveway was once again “like a river” this morning.

“Thank god this time around hasn’t been as bad overall, but the water definitely rose a lot quicker,” he said.

Adams had spent the weekend ripping up his carpet and “frantically” moving everything up to the top of his house. An insurance assessor is due to come to check over the house on Wednesday.

“I hope he has a good pair of gumboots,” Adams said.