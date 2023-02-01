Heatwave, flooding and thunderstorms forecast in weather extremes for the South Island

West Coasters who are in desperate need of rain are getting their wishes fulfilled but there's heavy rain incoming and an Orange Warning is in force.

Cantabrians are being warned to keep hydrated ahead of a four-day heatwave while other South Island regions brace for heavy rain.

MetService forecast periods of heavy rain in Westland south of Otira, on the West Coast, from the early hours of Thursday morning.

Grey District Council staff were out clearing gutters on Wednesday in preparation for the large downpour and asked residents to check that their own gutters, downpipes and drains were clear, outdoor furniture was put away, and animals were out of any potential flood zones.

Waka Kotahi advise drivers to be prepared, with wet weather set to hit the upper South Island and the West Coast.

Waka Kotahi advised drivers to be cautious and check weather alerts before travelling as there was an increased risk of localised flooding, slips, rock and tree falls across roads.

It comes as health authorities warn Cantabrians that overheating “can prove fatal” with temperatures set to reach 30C or above for four consecutive days from Thursday.

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton urged the public to stay out of the sun, where possible, ensure people and pets were not left in cars, and to avoid extreme physical exertion during the hottest part of the day.

“While the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant, people suffering from chronic, acute and severe illness are more at risk, heat can affect us all and overheating is a condition that can prove fatal,” said Brunton.

The Grey District Council cleared street gutters on Wednesday to minimise the impacts of forecasted heavy rain.

Those who could not keep their homes cool were advised to spend time in air-conditioned or cool buildings such as a marae or church and to keep medicines below 25C or in the fridge, depending on the storage instructions on the packaging.

Brunton said if someone felt dizzy, weak or had an intense thirst or headache they could be dehydrated and if symptoms persisted after drinking water and resting in a cool place, they should seek medical advice.

Meanwhile, the MetService said Westland would be hit by 200mm to 300mm of rain near the ranges and 70mm to 110mm near the coast from 4am on Thursday until 4pm on Friday.

Fiordland would also be impacted by the heavy rains. For the region north of George Sound a heavy rain watch has been released for a 26-hour period from 9am on Thursday to 11am on Friday.

Isolated thunderstorms were also expected on Wednesday evening from the southern parts of the Canterbury High Country southwards through inland North Otago, inland Dunedin, eastern Central Otago, Clutha, Southland and South Fiordland.

Greymouth residents have been urged to clear gutters, downpipes and drains, put outdoor furniture away and check animals are out of any potential flood zones.

The MetService said the thunderstorms could be slow moving, bringing the risk of downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour and localised flooding.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain,” said the MetService.