Truck driver's death at railway crossing could have been prevented

Investigation into a truck and train crash near Marton in 2021 has been completed.

KiwiRail is being urged to make it easier for roading contractors to gain safe and approved access to the railway corridor following a fatal crash near Marton in Rangitīkei in May 2021.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has released its findings into the cause of the crash in which a road-marking truck was struck at the Saunders Rd railway crossing.

Chief investigator of accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam​ said before the crash, a two-person team was carrying out road marking, about 3.20pm on May 13, 2021.

The operator was painting yellow limit lines on the south side of the crossing, when the driver drove the truck on to the railway line.

The operator had called out for the driver to stop, as he had not finished the work, so the truck was parked on the lines.

A train came around the bend about 260m away, and for some reason, the driver did not respond to the operator’s shouts to move.

The 556-metre-long, 699-tonne train was travelling at more than 72kph when it struck the truck’s right-hand side, destroying the truck and fatally injuring the driver.

The report found KiwiRail did not know the contractors would be on site, as its permission had neither been sought nor granted.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A train ploughed into a contractor’s truck KiwiRail did not know might be on the lines near Marton in May, 2021.

Where permits were issued for work in the railway corridor, it was usual for KiwiRail to organise to have a rail protection officer involved to ensure the workers’ safety.

But it also found the costs of applying for permits were “prohibitive”.

In this case, the bill could have been $975, plus the costs of having a rail protection officer on site.

The commission said the current system was impracticable and costly, contributing to the risk that businesses would not comply.

The commission recommended KiwiRail review its permit process by working with councils, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency and contractors to streamline approvals to enter the rail corridor, sometimes for brief periods at several locations within one piece of contracted work.

It also wanted KiwiRail to review the costs for those needing permits.

The recommendations echo those made after another fatal accident in which a freight train struck a car in December 2019 at a level crossing on State Highway 26 near Morrinsville.

The commission said then that planning for roadworks around level crossings must identify all risks to road and rail vehicles.

It also emphasised that all work in the rail corridor must only be done with KiwiRail’s knowledge.

It recommended that Waka Kotahi check that agencies delegated to approve traffic management plans on State Highways were doing it correctly, and that local authorities ensured KiwiRail and other rail access providers were consulted as part of the traffic management planning process for local roads.