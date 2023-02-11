Chaining dogs up 24/7 could be banned under proposed new regulations

Animal organisations are a step closer to stopping people from keeping dogs chained up 24/7 as MPI starts consulting the public on proposed regulations.

Calluses, flyblown ears and ingrown collars – dogs left chained up constantly suffer myriad problems, but they’re now one step closer to freedom as public consultation on a proposal to ban the practice begins.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has recognised a petition signed by more than 20,000 Kiwis and opened public consultation on six proposed regulations that would give the SPCA rights to intervene.

“Hundreds” of dogs in Auckland alone were currently suffering a life of being tethered, with many more suffering around the country, Chained Dog Awareness NZ founder Christine Breen said.

“It’s pretty horrific.”

Such dogs were often “hidden in people’s backyards”, unregistered, not microchipped and never seeing a vet, she said.

It could happen when a family got a puppy that wasn’t allowed inside, but the yard was not dog-proof. The dog inevitably got chained up and became “part of the backyard furniture”.

One dog, named Honey, was recently rescued by the All Paws Count Murupara Trust after being chained up for eight years straight.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Top Auckland puppy breeders were found guilty of neglect, after a number of their dogs were found tethered and living in dirty conditions. (First published July 2022)

“She had litter, after litter, after litter on the chain.”

Within five days of rescuing Honey and her three puppies chained on the same property, “another hapless pup” was chained up at the same address, Breen said.

She said the adults that did this had “no compassion, no empathy, and it’s impossible to teach ... that’s why we need this regulatory change ASAP”.

supplied Chained Dog Awareness founder Christine Breen says Lucky Boy was found chained up, with flies eating at his ears every summer for nine years until he was finally freed and rehomed with a loving family.

Dogs life-chained suffered physically, including callused joints, ingrown collars and flyblown ears, which happened when they were unable to escape the flies attracted by their faeces and urine.

MPI’s proposed regulations include banning any tethering likely to cause distress, tethering to a fixed stationary point, tethering of certain types of dogs, and tethering of dogs displaying certain physical signs of distress.

They also included conditions on how tethering could happen, and a requirement for tethered dogs to get at least one hour daily off the thether.

supplied/Stuff Honey was chained constantly for eight years, having litter after litter on the chain until All Paws Count Murupara Trust stepped in, Breen says.

Prolonged tethering and confinement was a serious welfare issue and something inspectors encountered “on a daily basis”, SPCA spokesperson Alison Vaughan said.

The current rules restricted the organisation’s ability to mitigate the suffering of most affected animals, she said. It was possible for the SPCA to prosecute the owner of an animal experiencing “severe physical harm”.

“Most dogs subjected to prolonged tethering and confinement comply with current legislation,” she said.

SUPPLIED SPCA’s Dr Alison Vaughan says the proposed regulations will help inspectors and the dogs they’re advocating for.

”We believe that regulations will not only help with tools, but set clear expectations from people.”

Numerous welfare organisations around the country had been raising the alarm about chained dogs for years, Vaughan said.

“We’re really grateful to the many thousands of members of the public who raised their voices and got this to be prioritised.”

MPI’s public consultation closes on March 15.

MPI regulatory systems policy director Fiona Duncan said after public consultation “officials will finalise the proposed regulations, taking into account the input received during public consultation”.

“The associate minister of agriculture (animal welfare) will take the finalised proposals to Cabinet for their approval, after which any resulting regulations will be drafted and put into force.”