Sneak peek inside Exclusive Brethren's new $5m Gore school campus

Members of the Brethren Church don’t usually mix with the outside world, but this week they invited Stuff reporter Rachael Kelly to an exclusive look inside their new school campus in Gore.

From the outside, the building is nondescript, with tall fences, closed electric gates and no windows facing the street.

But inside is not what you may expect.

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, also known as the Exclusive Brethren, has opened its new $5 million school campus in Gore.

Led by multimillionaire Sydney businessman Bruce D. Hales, its members will not eat, form friendships or communicate with outsiders, except to do business with them – or in some countries to lobby conservative politicians.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff OneSchoolGlobal regional principal Paul Kennedy inside the school’s new $5 million Gore campus.

But inside the campus at Gore, that opened this week, there’s no religious iconography on the walls, no chapel like in other religious schools and no teachers standing at the front of classrooms – in fact, there is no religious education on the timetable.

Instead, there are big bright open studios instead of classrooms, and cosy nooks and breakout rooms for pupils to carry out their own self-directed learning, mainly online with pupils and teachers at other campuses.

It’s very quiet. Pupils are mostly all online except in the junior learning space, where they’re taking a break from their laptops to have a ‘brain break’ – a short dance session played on a big screen.

Today the instructor is speaking in Spanish.

Instead of teachers standing in front of rows of pupils at desks, here they wander amongst students, helping them with their learning, or teach online from break-out rooms.

The church’s campuses are run under the OneSchool Global school model, with 120 campuses in 20 countries.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The junior studio learning space at the $5 million OneSchoolGlobal campus in Gore.

Regional principal Paul Kennedy is in charge of the 17 campuses in New Zealand, and three in Argentina.

He’s not a member of the church and says most of the staff across the campuses aren’t either.

“We have about 9000 students and 2000 staff across all of our campuses. This one in Gore has 76 pupils from year three to 13 and is the second last of our schools in New Zealand to be refurbished or rebuilt.’’

This campus can accommodate up to 120.

Some travel from Dunedin or Invercargill daily by van to attend.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore campus principal Sarah Gilbert talks to senior pupils Lorenzo Rawnsley, 17, and Jordi Brewerton, 16.

“From Dunedin it takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes which isn’t unheard of for a commute in Auckland,’’ Kennedy said.

“At the Dunedin campus last year we had only a couple of senior boys, and it’s pretty tough on a year 13 boy to have to carry out his education like that.’’

Lorenzo Lawnsely, 17, makes the trip south from Dunedin and back again each day.

“I don’t mind it. I can sleep or do homework. It’s just becoming normal,’’ he said.

“Coming to a new school is amazing, I love how positive the place feels.’’

Gore campus principal Sarah Gilbert agrees.

“I wish I had learnt like this,’’ she said.

“This is a great space, and we are all looking forward to the year ahead.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Pupils learning online at the OneSchoolGlobal campus, which has opened in Gore.

The global school’s philosophy is ‘Learning to Learn,’ which means all learning is self-directed.

Other than the large open studios, there are few differences from a state school.

It teaches the New Zealand school curriculum, but pupils in Gore can join pupils online from other campuses for classes.

It has a huge gymnasium with a stage and green room, outside sports areas and a playground for younger pupils, a lunchroom that can be used for school meetings, and a food technology room.

But there are no sports teams, music tuition or science labs.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Senior pupils at an online maths class with other pupils from OneSchoolGlobal’s campuses.

“Sport and music are extracurricular activities that are provided by the pupil’s family, not by the school,’’ Kennedy said.

“You may have a year 13 science class where the teacher is in Northland and they’re joined online by pupils from around the country, and experiments and research will be done online.’’

And there are no drop-outs. All pupils finish year 13 and in 2022, OneSchoolGlobal pupils had a 97% NCEA pass rate.

“Eighty percent of our leavers gained University Entrance. We had fabulous results,’’ he said.

“We are very confident in the model of education that we are providing. We are very proud of what we do, it is cutting edge, modern education.’’