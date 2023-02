Kerry William Phillips was killed when a car struck him near Benneydale/Maniaiti.

Police have named the man killed when he was hit by a car in south Waikato.

He was Kerry William Phillips, also known as Blue.

Police said the 41-year-old was struck by a car travelling on the highway near Maniaiti /Benneydale, about 4am, on January 24, and died at the scene

A Serious Crash Unit investigation continues.