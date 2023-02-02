Half of children in Oranga Tamariki care don't have a GP

The Children's Monitor is concerned that Oranga Tamariki is not connecting children in its care to health services.

About half of children in state care do not have a GP, according to the Independent Children’s Monitor’s annual review of Oranga Tamariki.

Arran Jones​, the head of the independent children’s monitor, Aroturuki Tamariki​, said staff shortages at Oranga Tamariki meant it was unable to provide the care needed for children it looked after.

The monitor’s annual review also said there had been no significant improvement in Oranga Tamariki’s care of children.

It also raised concern about the vetting process for caregivers, saying many were not being fully assessed before taking on care giving responsibilities. However, Jones​ said that while full checks were not always completed, police checks were conducted on almost every caregiver.

Many children were not only failing to see their local doctor but also specialist services such as addictions and mental health support, the report found.

Just 53% of children in state care were registered with a GP last year, the report said. Access to a GP had fallen 7% from the previous year.

“It is very concerning,” Jones said.

“Families need information about the services their tamariki need. They need that immunisation information and health checks. It’s critical,” he said.

Abuse in Care/Supplied Oranga Tamariki Chief Executive Chappie Te Kani has faced questions about how many children are able to access health services in state care.

Of the children registered with GPs, it was also unclear how many were having regular checks. Jones said Oranga Tamariki was unable to tell the monitor how many children in its care had seen a doctor or dentist.

Jones said there had been “pockets of improvement” at Oranga Tamariki. He also supported a cultural shift at the child protection ministry to collaborate better with communities and iwi. However, he said many of its efforts were yet to materialise into meaningful improvements for the children it cares for.

“We hear pockets of really good practice, but they are not the norm. What we understand from talking to folk in good practices is that it’s all about trusted relationships and taking time to actually meet people,” he said.

He said, in many cases, social workers weren’t able to get out and build relationships with children and their families. He said Oranga Tamariki and other agencies, such as Health and the Ministry of Education, weren’t working together.

Their failures to collaborate were affecting children’s education, health and general wellbeing, the report found.

A teacher, who spoke anonymously to the monitor, said Oranga Tamariki would often move a child but wouldn’t tell teachers and wouldn’t pass on their notes to the new school.

“Often what happens when kids move school the [Ministry of Education] isn’t told so the learning support doesn’t transfer with them so over the holidays, we can have no idea which school they have gone to”, they said.