Mystery $100k donation to fire brigades after blaze at US billionaire's Queenstown property

New York billionaire Anthony Malkin, inset, and a view of the fireworks display that caused a fire in Queenstown.

A mystery donation of $100,000 has been given to the Queenstown and Arrowtown volunteer fire brigades, believed to be connected to a New Year's Eve fire at billionaire Tony Malkin’s property.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) confirmed $50,000 had been gifted to each of the brigades that fought the fire, which started when a midnight fireworks display went wrong.

Stuff earlier reported that Malkin and wife Shelly have had beer and thank you letters delivered to the volunteer firefighters.

Malkin is chief executive and president of the Empire State Realty Trust, which owns the Empire State Building.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Around half a hectare of rural Queenstown land was burned following a New Year's fireworks display.

In response to an Official Information Act request, Fenz said it had not received an apology or financial compensation from Malkin or any of his companies.

“However, in the interests of clarity, we can advise that a letter and donation of $50,000 was sent to each of the Arrowtown and Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigades.

Davis Decor Painters and Decorators A fireworks display on a rural property connected to American billionaire Tony Malkin, which resulted in a half-hectare fire.

“The details of the letter and the identity of the donor are not being provided to protect the privacy of the individual concerned.”

The brigades were registered charities and legally entitled to accept donations.

“Fire and Emergency will be supporting both brigades as they consider how to make best use of the donations to further their work in their communities,” Fenz said.

Fenz has declined to comment further on the fire while it was still being investigated.

Supplied/Stuff The fire took hold in an area of hillside, leaving volunteer firefighters to tackle it overnight.

The fireworks display, understood to have cost tens of thousands of dollars, went ahead despite neighbours starting a petition to stop it over concerns about the impact it would have on horses and other animals in the area. More than 600 people signed it.

The pyrotechnics display was run by Christchurch-based company Firework Professionals.

Company director Nicholas Lealand said the display was “100% legal” and received all necessary sign-off.