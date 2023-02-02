Flooding and thunderstorm warnings in place for the West Coast

MetService is warning the West Coast may be unusually susceptible to flooding when forecast heavy rain arrives this week.

The forecaster has issued an orange warning for Westland, predicting it would be hit by 200mm to 300mm of rain near the ranges and 70mm to 110mm near the coast between 9am on Thursday and 4pm on Friday.

Grey District Council Grey District Council clearing gutters to minimise the impacts of large expected rain start of February 2023.

A MetService spokesperson said that in the last 12 hours Westland received between 25-45mm of rain, but the region had been unseasonably dry since Christmas.

“Westland has been very dry in January, so flooding could be easier and there could be significant impact.”

Grey District Council Grey District Council are preparing for the heavy rain warning that is meant to last for 31 hours.

On Wednesday, Grey District Council staff were out clearing gutters and asked residents to check that their own gutters, downpipes and drains were clear, outdoor furniture stored and animals moved from potential flood zones.

The orange heavy rain warning means stream and river levels may rise and a risk of surface flooding and slips. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised drivers to be cautious and check weather alerts before travelling.

Thunderstorms are also on the radar. MetService said they could be slow moving, bringing the risk of downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour and localised flooding.

Grey District Council Grey District Council are urging people to clear gutters to minimise the impacts of the heavy rain warning.

Fiordland would also be affected by the heavy rains. For the region north of George Sound a heavy rain watch has been released for 9am on Thursday to 11am on Friday.

The weather watch for the West Coast comes after states of emergency were declared in Auckland on Friday and Northland on Tuesday.

Four people were killed in Auckland, and hundreds had to be rescued from their homes, workplaces and cars as they were trapped by floodwater, slips, fallen trees and water.