Guests warned to 'take it easy' as wedding-related injuries peak over summer

While the warmer months are the peak season for weddings, it is also peak injury time for wedding-related injuries, ACC warns. (File photo)

It could be dusting off your moves on the dance floor, a turn too many, or the heels you hadn’t put on for some time.

While many enjoy wedding celebrations during the summer season, the less lucky may limp away as wedding-related injuries also peak over the warmer time of year.

According to new ACC figures, over the past six years more than 300 claims were accepted each year for wedding-related injuries, costing the taxpayer $3.2 million.

The most expensive year was $603,000 in 2022.

The injuries typically increased from January and peaked in February and March with the most common being soft tissue injuries such as muscle strains and ligament tears.

Ben Jamison, drummer and manager of Urban Ersha, was playing at a wedding in Wairarapa when he witnessed a near-miss on the dance floor last month.

“A lady lost her footing on the dance floor and fell backwards … her jandal flew up, it was almost like it was in slow motion, in a perfect arc and whacked her in the face,” Jamison said.

Whilst playing the drums, he looked over to his guitarists, the band unsure whether to stop playing, when “she got up and just started dancing again”, he said.

Narrowly escaping any injury, everyone had a laugh, though it did have him worried for a second.

ACC A new ACC campaign hopes to decrease the number and severity of injuries Kiwis experience.

Jamison had been with the band for over 12 years and had only witnessed one or two injuries. The band was booked for weddings right through till May.

There was always the odd drunken person falling over but he thought any injuries were generally related to alcohol consumption.

The drummer didn’t want to discourage people from having a good time and enjoyed watching people let loose on the dance floor to their hip hop, funk and RnB covers.

“Like anything, drink responsibly and in moderation.”

The most common injuries were in the back or spine, ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said.

And at weddings it was more likely to be women who were injured.

Urban Ersha, a 4-piece covers band from Wellington and Kāpiti, have played together for over 12 years and witnessed the odd drunken person falling over but nothing that led to serious injuries, manager Ben Jamison says.

Of 1838 new claims in the past six years, 1274 were by women and 564 by men. The most claims came from 25 to 29-year-olds.

Most injuries were caused by recreation and sports – whether it be dancing, backyard cricket, jumping around, or carrying things. “It could be indicative of wearing high heels” on a special occasion, Whitaker said. Even just walking and running were the second leading cause of injuries.

Christchurch-based wedding planner Amanda Denholm said the busiest period for weddings ran between November and April.

Denholm had been in the industry for 13 years but had “thankfully” not come across any serious injuries, though she always made sure to have an emergency kit on hand.

“Blisters, but no breaks or sprains,” she said.

She encouraged people to drink responsibly and to not do “anything stupid”.

Compared to other injury types, the numbers of wedding-related injuries were lower but it peaked at the same time as injuries like sand-related ones, over summer, Whitaker said.

More women made claims for wedding-related injuries than men, with the leading causes of injury being during recreation and sports, ACC data shows.

“Weddings can often involve alcohol so it’s a good idea to take it easy, drink plenty of water, and spend some time out of the sun to avoid getting dehydrated.”

While weddings were a great occasion for people to gather and celebrate, it also increased the chance of injuries if people got carried away and lowered their guard, he said.

“There can also be many distractions that mean we are not quite as alert as we could be.”

ACC research showed 90% of all injuries were preventable, and wedding-related injuries were no different, he said.

“We love that people gather together to celebrate these special occasions and have a great time with friends and family, but we want them to do so in the safest way possible,” he said.

“Take it easy, think about injury risk, drink lots of water and make the most of the good food on offer.”