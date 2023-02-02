Lifeguards had to dash to safety as slip crashed through Mangawhai surf club

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins surveys the damage caused by the flooding in Auckland.

A lifeguard suffered grazes when a slip crashed through Northland’s Mangawhai Heads surf club on Wednesday after days of heavy rain.

The club house and surrounding area is now shut off, but lifeguards have been able to resume patrols on Thursday to ensure public safety.

The slip happened at about midday on Wednesday, when professional lifeguards were on duty, said Tony Baker​, a spokesperson for Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service.

“The internal stairwell completely exploded, the girls’ bathroom was completely inundated with material and the men’s bathroom had material all through it.”

A lifeguard who was in the men's bathroom suffered minor grazes, but the building was quickly evacuated and rescue equipment saved, Baker said.

The professional lifeguards restarted their patrols on Thursday morning and volunteers will patrol over the weekend – with Waitangi Weekend expected to be one of the busiest, he said.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region/Supplied The slip fell on top of Mangawhai Heads surf club, just north of Auckland, and could still be moving.

However, the surf club, and an area on the beach below the club, is off limits, Baker said.

“There is concern from the council that the slip may move further; there is a worry it may smash through the club and onto the beach.”

Baker said the club had been inundated with offers of help, but it was not clear yet what was needed.

The clubrooms are insured and he was confident the memorabilia inside – including trophies, old surfboards and photos – could be saved.

Those wanting to help have donated at least $1000 to the club’s Givealittle page in the last day.

Black-flagged beaches closed for swimming

Supplied A screenshot from Safeswim on February 2 shows blacked out beaches all over Auckland.

Meanwhile, surf lifeguards have been stood down from almost all Auckland beaches, and won’t be back until February 8.

Following devastating floods and widespread contamination in the northern region, all urban beaches have been ‘black flagged’, banning swimming there for safety reasons.

Those black flagged beaches won’t be patrolled by surf lifesavers until at least Wednesday February 8, Surf Life Saving Northern Region said.

It comes after a man was rescued from drowning at Muriwai Beach on Wednesday, requiring not only lifeguards but also the emergency rescue helicopter.