No lifeguards on most Auckland beaches until February 8

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins surveys the damage caused by the flooding in Auckland.

Surf lifeguards have been stood down from almost all Auckland and Northland beaches, and won’t be back until February 8.

Following devastating floods and widespread contamination in the northern region, all urban beaches have been ‘black flagged’, banning swimming there for safety reasons.

Those black flagged beaches won’t be patrolled by surf lifesavers until at least Wednesday February 8, Surf Life Saving Northern Region said.

It comes after a man was rescued from drowning at Muriwai Beach on Wednesday, requiring not only lifeguards but also the emergency rescue helicopter.

Meanwhile, at Mangawhai Heads, the volunteer lifeguard club rooms are out of commission after the hillside behind the house slipped.

The club, surrounding groups and vehicle access to the beach are not accessible until further notice, while the club and the Northern Regional Council works to fully assess the situation.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Chief Executive Matt Williams said with the grounds unstable, there was also risk to beach goers.

He urged people to think twice – particularly as the water was not clean enough for swimming.

“Mangawhai Heads often sees strong currents, and the water depth can drop off really quickly,” he said.

“We are asking people to work with us as we make assessments and to please stay away while we work to resume patrols and ensure safe beach use,” he said.

Supplied A screenshot from Safeswim on February 2 shows blacked out beaches all over Auckland.

Williams said there would be a paid patrol at Waipū cove that might be able to respond to serious incidents.

But with some 13km between them, there wouldn’t be rapid response available.

“While it will be frustrating to members of the public wanting to spend some time at the beach over the long weekend, we ask that they work with us and follow the current health guidelines.”