Raglan commuters face long detour, businesses braced for impact

It's unclear when the main road from Hamilton to Raglan will reopen as engineers assess a worsening slip on State Highway 23.

There’s no quick fix for those wanting to travel between Raglan and Hamilton, as a hefty chunk of State Highway 23 continues to sink.

Waka Kotahi closed SH23 due to increasing severity of cracking and slumping of the road approximately 1.6km past the intersection with Glentui Lane – when travelling towards the coast.

The road was closed on Wednesday, at 7pm after cracks started appearing on Monday, after the weekend's deluge of wet weather that continued through to Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi system manager for the Waikato, Cara Lauder, said the site is wet, unstable and continues to move.

READ MORE:

* Main road to Raglan could close due to worsening cracks and subsidence

* Cracks and subsidence appear in road to Raglan reducing part of SH23 to one lane



”We’re carrying out a thorough geotechnical investigation over the next few days which will give us the information we need to determine the best long-term fix for the road.

“It will also help inform the safest way to ensure temporary public access on the highway as soon as possible.”

Lauder said they are investigating why it happened at this specific site, but said the recent storm had a devastating impact on several roads across the region.

“What we do know is that water-saturated soil over a harder siltstone bedrock has lost strength and caused a slip. When the ground gets that saturated, it can move and take the road with it.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The affected section of SH23 between Hamilton and Raglan

Lauder said options for a permanent fix may include a timber post retaining wall, or a system of slope strengthening piles, but they won’t know until after the geotechnical investigations.

“We understand how vital this highway is to the Raglan community. Unfortunately this will not be a quick repair job.”

Waka Kotahi is investigating possibilities to get temporary access, like constructing temporary road realignment away from the slip, while a more permanent repair to the road is underway.

State Highway 23 has been in its current position since 1943 and there’s been no major road alignments or visual changes at the slip site.

It’s a bitter blow for businesses in Waikato’s west coast town, said Raglan Chamber of Commerce chairperson Lisa James.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff It’s hoped geotechnical investigations over the next few days will help Waka Kotahi find a way to fix the road.

“I would say it’s going to have a pretty big impact on one of the last big weekends of summer. It’s been raining so much and people were advised not to travel last weekend, and we felt the impact of that.”

James said the town notices when the visitors’ “tap is turned off from Auckland” and it could be off for sometime with the current cleanup going on in the country’s largest city.

Waitangi weekend has traditionally been a massive weekend for businesses, James said. Due to it being the last hurrah for summer.

“It’s tough to know this weekend. Even though the weather might be a bit better, and we might have ended up with some day trippers, and even those from Tauranga and Bay of Plenty might have come over to us, now they won’t be able to, well they can, but they might be put off by the detour.”

James, who also owns popular restaurant Orca, said a majority of businesses share the same suppliers and there’s been confirmation they will continue to make the trip to Raglan via the detour.

She does however concede that it’s unlikely it will be a quick fix for SH23.

“You look at the photos and I can’t work out how they would get that open in a week to be honest...I am not a road engineer, but I can’t imagine that is going to be fixed in four or five days.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The section of SH23 has continued to move since Monday.

Waikato District Councillor Lisa Thomson said it’s really tough on the community for the long [Waitangi] weekend.

“It is sad before a long weekend, but it has to be safety first. We really encourage people to plan to leave earlier than normal as the options do make people’s journey’s a bit longer.

“I hope that the exploratory inspection they’re doing there today gives Waka Kotahi a clearer picture on how it will be fixed,” Thomson said.

It also affects those who commute to and from Raglan, like lawyer Jane Walker who has lived in Raglan for the past eight years. She commutes into Hamilton for work and now has around 30 minutes added to her daily trip.

“It is an inconvenience, but I would rather be safe, than sliding down a hill.

“It is quite a long detour. But to be frank if we chose to live in Raglan and work in Hamilton this is going to happen sometimes.”

Walker drove over the Divvy before it was closed and can understand why they’ve closed it.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff It’s not looking good.

“It would be nice not to do it for weeks on end, but I am lucky I will try and arrange to do a bit more work from home if it stays in place for a while.”

The extra drive time means Walker will crank up the music and listen to a few more podcasts.

“The part between Waingaro and Ngāruawāhia has got some beautiful bush and farmland.”

The detour travelling from Raglan, is: Ohautira Road, Waingaro Road, Herschel Street, Ellery Street, Whatawhata Avenue, Ngāruawāhia Road, Horotiu Road to re-join SH23.

Caution is advised on the detour as the roads have tight, winding sections.

Waikato District Councils has now closed another detour option by shutting off Old Mountain Rd to through traffic

Only residents of Old Mountain Road, Bush View Drive and Parker Access Road can travel on this road, due to the increased number of cars there, due to the closure of SH23.

The council said there have been instances of cars getting stuck on the unsealed road and having to be towed.