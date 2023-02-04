Burt Munro Challenge set to roar into life again

This circa 1962 film shows Burt Munro and a group of mates packing up Munro's 1920 Indian Scout and Streamliner to ship to Bonneville for one of his many speed attempts.

After being cancelled last year due because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Burt Munro Challenge is set to roar into life from Wednesday.

“There will be 10,000 people attending with 7500 visitors coming to the region,” event manager Karen Whitham said.

Last year’s cancellation was the first since the event started in 2006.

“We’ve got a lot (of people taking part) from all around New Zealand, and it’s great to have the return of international spectators who are coming from England, Wales and America and competitors from Australia.”

The Burt Munro Challenge honours the life and memory of legendary Invercargill motorcycle speed racer Burt Munro.

Whitham said accommodation was tight in Invercargill. Some visitors were staying in Riverton, Gore and Queenstown.

The last study made into the economic boost to the region from the event was made in 2008 and Whitham said the amount of money coming into Invercargill would be significant.

“Just not for Invercargill but for the wider region, it’s also very beneficial for New Zealand.”

Supplied Burt Munro, in typical pose and ready for a speed run with his famous modified 1920 Indian Scout.

The event begins on Wednesday morning at Teretonga Park followed by the New Zealand Hill Climbing Championships on Flagstaff Rd, Bluff, on Thursday morning, with twilight drag racing at Teretonga in the evening.

On Friday, the action moves to Oreti Beach for beach racing and national championships.

The beach racing was Whitham’s personal favourite.

“It’s quite emotional at the beach. You feel Burt is there and there’s the camaraderie with people coming from all over New Zealand and from across the ditch meeting up with old friends.

John Hawkins NZ Beach Racing Championships will be held on Oreti Beach during the Burt Munro Challenge.

“Southern hospitality is showcased by the community and the hospitality sector.”

Sprint races will feature at Teretonga Park on Saturday morning and speedway at Oreti Park Speedway in the afternoon.

The concluding event will be street races in Invercargill on Sunday morning starting at 9am after which the special trophy donated by the Munro family for the Competitor of the Year will be presented.

Whitham said Burt Munro’s son, John Munro would be attending the event.

The inspiration for the challenge came in 2005 with the release of The World’s Fastest Indian, a film produced, written and directed by Roger Donaldson and starring Anthony Hopkins.

SUPPLIED Burt Munro was 63 when he set his last record on the 1920 Indian Scout.

The film told the story of Munro, the Invercargill man who turned his 1920 Indian Scout motorcycle into a high-powered machine on which he went on to set numerous land speed records for motorcycles with engines of less than 1000cc, racing at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, in the late 1950s and into the 1960s.

Whitham said American motorcycle enthusiasts were amazed by Munro’s achievements, all done on a shoestring budget.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has issued a warning for drivers to take care when encountering groups of motorcyclists heading in the same direction for the Burt Munro Challenge.

“Build in plenty of coffee and break stops, enjoy the journey and take care around motorcyclists and all other road users,” Waka Kotahi journey manager for Otago and Southland Nicole Felts said.

“Passing when there is so much traffic on the highways will probably not get you there any faster and will just raise stress levels.”

The heaviest traffic in the South Island at Waitangi Weekend was expected to be around Christchurch and Timaru, Kaikōura, Blenheim, Nelson, Motueka, Queenstown and Wanaka.

“Motorcyclists may also take the inland highways past the hydro lakes and smaller towns like Tekapo, Geraldine and Fairlie,” Felts said.