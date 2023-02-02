One of the world's oldest llamas has died at Christchurch's Orana Park

Arriving more than 23 years ago at Christchurch’s Orana Wildlife Park, Roldo the llama has been put euthanised to an age-related illness.

Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park has said goodbye to its tenant of 23 years, Roldo the llama.

Roldo, 28, was euthanised by the park’s veterinary and management team on Wednesday due to an age-related illness. His condition had deteriorated rapidly in the past few days.

Orana’s chief executive Lynn Anderson said she bought Roldo at a rare breeds auction in 1999 when he was 5 years old.

He could be one of the oldest llamas in the world, with the Guinness World Record holder aged 27 years old, Anderson said.

Supplied Roldo would have received thousands of pats in his 23 years living at the park.

She initially missed out on buying him as the bidding went too high, but the people who bought him swapped him when they found out he was going to Orana, she said.

“He was so well lead-trained and friendly that I thought he would be a hit with park visitors,” she said.

“I will miss Roldo and he will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Roldo was described as a much-loved member of the Orana family and “an incredible ambassador for the park due to his fantastic temperament,” an Orana spokesperson said.

He received thousands of pats and brushes in his time when children met him through the zoo school programme.

When he was younger, Roldo would get walked by volunteers around the park to meet visitors.

“He’s said hello to people on our safari shuttle, delighted visitors waiting in the queue to enter the park and visited staff in the office,” the spokesperson said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF A three week old giraffe has been out for the first time at Orana Wildlife Park

Orana staff members remember meeting Roldo when they visited the park as children and said they have been delighted to have had the chance to work with him.

“Roldo will be greatly missed by our team, who considered it a privilege to work with such a beautiful and amazing animal.”