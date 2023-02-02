Volunteer firefighters to the rescue on 'bone dry' Stewart Island

Stewart Island’s dry summer has it included in a fire ban imposed in Southland. The lack of water on the island has resulted in volunteer firefighters delivering thousands of litres to households and businesses.

One end of the country has been inundated with too much water – the other end is desperate for it.

Aucklanders have endured flooding but Stewart Island residents have had a long hot summer; ideal for a suntan but not great when the majority rely on rain water to fill their tanks.

Enter the island’s volunteer fire brigade, which has delivered tens of thousands of litres of water to homes and businesses whose tanks have run dry.

The island’s Southland District councillor Jon Spraggon said many places on the island were very low on water.

“We have had very little rain ... everything is bone dry.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Volenteers from the Oban Fire Station on Stewart Island have been delivering water to homes and businesses whose tanks have run dry.

“On Monday this week they delivered nine loads with the fire truck, just to get people through,” Spraggon said.

“Some of the motels and accommodation providers are certainly very low. You get visitors who don’t understand about conserving water.”

The firefighters were getting the water from their FENZ supply before delivering it to houses and businesses, Spraggon said.

FENZ’s water supply comes from a spring-fed dam in the hills, so it was up to the householders and businesses to treat it when it was delivered to them, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Jon Spraggon, Stewart Island's Southland District councillor, says many places on the island are very low on water.

Stewart Island police officer Stuart Newton, himself involved with the volunteer fire brigade, said the firefighters were limiting the amount of water they were taking out of the FENZ tanks in case it was needed in an emergency.

They were also sourcing water from other large tanks on the island, he said.

The island fire truck could carry 2000 litres at a time, and he understood more than 70 deliveries had been made [more than 140,000 litres] to households and businesses during the summer.

“There’s been a couple of guys in the brigade who have been absolute legends. They were there for just about all of them.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Stewart Island police officer Stuart Newton says many visitors to Stewart Island do not realise water is a finite source.

Many visitors to the island did not realise water was a finite source, he added.

“The issue is educating the visitors. It’s about people really having to cut back on their water consumption.”

Last summer the island’s volunteer brigade also did a lot of water deliveries during a dry summer and some residents had upsized their water tanks to make the most of the wetter months.

But Spraggon said there were still homes on the island with insufficient storage.

Meanwhile, FENZ has imposed a ban on outdoor fires in Southland until further notice.

FENZ Southland district manager Julian Tohiariki said the region was experiencing higher than normal temperatures with lower than normal rain fall.