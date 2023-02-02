'It was terrifying': Neighbour speaks out after police respond to gun incident

Police have charged two people after reports of gunshot in Massey, West Auckland.

A woman living near an address which armed police stormed into following a firearms incident in West Auckland says it was a terrifying experience.

Armed police were called to a property at Red Hills Rd, Massey, at 12.30pm on Wednesday after reports a gun had been fired.

A police spokesperson said following the incident, a 53-year-old man was arrested at a Mt Eden address.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possessing an offensive weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

READ MORE:

* Police arrest 18-year-old after one person seriously injured in Wellington

* Man arrested after being seen with gun in Wellington suburb

* Man faces multiples charges after allegedly pulling gun on Auckland police



A second man, 38-year-old, was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, doing a dangerous act with intent and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The woman, who Stuff has agreed not to name because of safety concerns, said the man lived downstairs with two others.

“Our flat is a long building, with all doors facing the front, no back entrances. All the sliding doors are glass – it’s almost like living in a fishbowl – you can see your neighbours,” she said.

“I heard a helicopter first then armed police on the megaphone. I went to my door and looked down, there were three policemen with guns pointed at him.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The incident happened shortly after midday on Wednesday.

She said police arrested the man swiftly, but the ordeal wasn’t over.

“I don’t know if someone else was in the house, but they were still pointing their guns at someone. I looked out again and there were four guns still pointed towards the flat.

“I got my cat and went to the back of the flat and stayed there.”

The woman said it was a terrifying experience, and one she didn’t want to relive again.

She said she didn’t hear any gunshots.

“I’m dealing with some difficult stuff already, I’m already not in a good place. It was horrifying.”

She said the man who was arrested moved in with his partner recently, and they were nice and friendly, but always had people over.

Both men appeared at the Waitākere District Court on Thursday.