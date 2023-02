Canterbury police are asking the public to help locate Monish, who is missing from his Aranui home.

Canterbury police are asking the public for help finding a man missing for more than three weeks.

Monish was reported missing from his Aranui home after last making contact with his family on January 10.

His family and police have concerns for his welfare.

Police asked anyone with information Monish’s whereabouts to call 105 and quote file number 230128/8617.