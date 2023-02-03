Seven homes evacuated in Coromandel's Koputauaki Bay

SH25A Kōpū-Hikuai Road remains closed due to the large slip that has caused the road to fall away.

Seven homes have been evacuated in a small Coromandel community as a precaution.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council was alerted, by a member of the public, to some potential vulnerability issues of a debris dam in the hills near the Koputauki Bay community, north of Coromandel Town.

Whanāu from those seven homes were asked to move immediately on Thursday night and were hosted at Papa Aroha camping ground overnight as a precaution.

Fire and Emergency, along with Civil Defence and a local community leader are on site doing a rapid assessment of the risk and working through community support.

“We have taken immediate action in making sure families are safe, by moving them overnight until we can take a more thorough assessment in the morning,” the council’s emergency management spokesperson Julian Snowball said.

Meanwhile, there is no change to the Coromandel roads with several requiring work before they can be used safely again.

The 309 Road remains closed, with the slip being cleared. The road will be open to residents and emergency vehicles only.

Colville Road is closed due to various slips. One at the 4km mark has been cleared, but the council has found multiple other slips past the 4km mark.

Kennedy Bay Road is open with traffic management in place.

Neavesville Road is closed as it’s impassable at the 4km mark. A crew was scheduled to be on site to construct a retreat around the slip site on Friday.

STUFF Cracks in key Coromandel road SH25A fast turned into a slip that is still growing. It's "extraordinary" and no-one can say when it'll be fixed, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said.

Tapu Coroglen is closed and impassable for the foreseeable future.

Large slips continue to come down on Te Kouma Road, it is expected to remain closed a majority of the day.

Otamakite Road is also impassable from the 4km mark and will remain closed for the foreseeable future

Roads which are open with one lane are Kennedy Bay Road, Tuateawa Road, Port Charles Road, Black Jack Road, Waiomu Valley Road – Flooding at the ford, Victoria Street, Tararu, Port Jackson Rd

There are a number of geotech sites under investigation around the Coromandel.

SH25A (Kōpū-Hikuai Road) remains closed because of the long chunk of road that has fallen away.

And SH25 at Ruamahanga Bay on the Thames Coast remains closed. The road is open either side of the slip with some delays possible from stop/go management while debris is cleared.