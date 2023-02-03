Shots fired at house in south Auckland overnight Friday, police investigating

Investigators said they wanted to hear from anyone who might have information about the shooting and could help them with their inquiries. (File photo)

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in south Auckland overnight on Friday.

Just before 12.30am officers were called to a house on Adams Rd, Manurewa after they received reports of gunshots, police said.

No one was injured, but two projectiles were found at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

“Police are still working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred in the incident.”

Investigators said they wanted to hear from anyone who might have information about the shooting and could help them with their inquiries.

Information can also be provided anonymously on via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.