Street preacher's dubious gospel: Warnings over 'evangelist's' influence

Lincoln Russ with Gianna Bain in Christchurch last year. Bain claims Russ verbally and physically assaulted her on numerous occasions.

He calls himself a pastor and asks followers for money but he does not have the support of any church. He says he is a protector of women, yet a former girlfriend says he nearly destroyed her. Just who is street preacher Lincoln Russ?

On the main street of Ashburton in late January a young man is preaching into a microphone. No-one seems to be listening.

Yet Lincoln Russ is attracting support online – including financial donations he calls “love gifts” – and has a small group of followers – two of whom are now warning they were persuaded to cut off all contact with friends and family to devote themselves to Russ.

They no longer support the street evangelist and wish to warn others about his potentially damaging influence, while a religion historian who has watched Russ says his rhetoric could incite violence.

Dressing ‘appropriately’

Her words are almost a whisper as Gianna Bain relays the trauma she alleges she endured as the girlfriend of a self-proclaimed young Christchurch pastor.

Bain, 17, was at a low point in her life when Lincoln Russ, 22, began messaging her on Snapchat last year.

After her best friend died, Bain had been depressed and began using opioids. She was in the process of withdrawing when she encountered Russ. His messages were empathetic and she thought he understood how she felt.

Within two weeks, Bain made the trip from her North Island home to Christchurch to stay with Russ.

She knew he claimed to be a Christian, but had no idea of Russ’ extreme views, including his vocal opposition to homosexuality.

While Russ talked big to her, he had only a handful of people he called supporters, and a miniscule presence on social media platforms. He has never been endorsed or promoted by any church organisations.

Within weeks Russ had proposed to her.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Gianna Bain, left, wants to share her story in the hope of helping other young women. Friend Lance Burkin, right, helped her leave the relationship.

Concerned, Bain’s mother, Rebecca Robertson, and her husband flew down to meet Russ.

“He seemed like this perfect person,” Robertson recalls, but she did not agree to them getting a marriage licence and they did not marry.

Despite this, Bain says that within three weeks Russ had complete control of her life.

She said he told her that as a Christian woman she had to accept he was always right, and she must follow everything he told her to do, including “dressing appropriately”.

No shorts, no tight tops. Bain says she was expected to be fully covered in public and that he made her cut her long hair off.

The control escalated, according to Bain, to the point where she was not allowed to leave his Christchurch flat without him. He monitored her phone and social media accounts and got her to block her family, so they could not send messages.

She claims he verbally and physically assaulted her on numerous occasions.

The police visited during this time – likely called by someone who overheard the abuse – but when officers arrived the next morning Russ told her to pretend they weren’t home.

On a hospital visit for an unrelated back problem, medical staff were so concerned by Russ’ manner towards Bain they asked her – in front of Russ – if he was hurting her. She said he later threatened “things would get worse” if she told anyone about the abuse.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Bain is trying to get her life back on track after she met Russ.

Bain also claimed Russ would use pregabalin, prescribed to her to help ease drug withdrawal symptoms, to get high and told her to get more and hand it over to him.

Terrified, and with all family and friends cut off, Bain eventually secretly reached out to a long-term friend in Invercargill, Lance Burkin.

He offered to come to Christchurch and get her out of the flat, but was perplexed when she apparently blocked him on social media on the same day he was supposed to pick her up.

According to Bain, Russ had found the messages on her phone and had blocked him.

A second attempt was similarly thwarted by Russ.

By this time, Bain’s mother was growing increasingly concerned at the lack of contact from her daughter. She now wishes she had acted immediately.

Desperate, Bain made up an excuse to unblock her mother and managed to get out of the flat long enough to call her and ask for help.

Robertson immediately booked a flight home for her daughter and sent her Canterbury-based aunt and uncle to pick her up. She was out, five months after the relationship had begun.

Russ would harass Bain for two weeks following her departure via email and Facebook messenger.

Bain made an official complaint to police on October 4 about Russ’. Police have confirmed they received a report of alleged family harm but said that as Bain had moved out, there were no further lines of inquiry.

Both Bain and Robertson decided to speak out about Russ because they were concerned he could hurt other women.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

Russ denies all the allegations, including drug use, saying Bain’s family don’t like him because he is a Christian.

Repentance tour

Meanwhile, Russ is delivering sermons on the street corners of the South Island in what he calls his “repentance tour”. His words are livestreamed by Christchurch man Daniel Sutton, 26, a follower Russ calls his “right-hand man”.

As he explains who will and will notenter the kingdom of God, a concerned passerby tells Sutton she’s concerned Russ will get hit by a passing car.

She wants Russ to move more onto the pavement, but he waves her away and barks “like a dog” at Sutton, who is trying to usher him to safety.

SUPPLIED Daniel Sutton livestreaming Russ in Christchurch.

Sutton was used to being belittled by Russ but by the end of the tour had had enough and has now chosen to speak out against the man he once looked up to.

He said he was not proud of his part in helping Russ livestream what he calls “hate propaganda”.

Last September Sutton, who has a history of depression and suicidal thoughts, was grieving following the death of his grandfather who had been his “rock”. Sutton said he was “mentally lost”.

With his best mate overseas, Sutton turned to social media to meet people and was curious about Russ who seemed keen to chat with him.

Having grown up in a church environment, Sutton made a connection and soon met up with Russ.

He was promptly proclaimed as Russ’ right-hand man on social media by Russ - something that made him feel important and needed.

Deeply anxious, Sutton says he invented his own confidence when he was with Russ by mimicking characters in Peaky Blinders.

But he said Russ often verbally abused him, telling him he was weak, and he would “fold”. “He would tear me down piece by piece.”

He told Sutton his mother was a “demon” and encouraged him to cut her out of his life.

Sutton gave Russ access to his personal email accounts and let him set up a fake Tiktok account in his name which Russ used to promote himself. Bain also said Russ had many fake accounts he would praise himself on.

“When I see someone who is being supportive I will give them a little bit of trust,” Sutton explains.

Sutton regrets drinking poppy seed tea - an opium-like stimulant – on three occasions with Russ.

Two tenants at the social housing property Russ lives at have corroborated claims there was persistent drug use.

They told Stuff Russ openly planted poppy plants in the communal garden. They both attested to seeing him on his knees in the middle of the night searching for seeds “in desperation” when the crop had been harvested.

Bain also saw him harvest and drink what she called “morphine tea”.

Supplied Russ and Sutton in Christchurch.

Sutton says when he was inebriated he confided in Russ about problems with his family. Now he wishes he hadn’t, after Russ went on a social media tirade against him.

“I did tell him things - I was vulnerable. The thing is, I do have a past with my family - basically growing up I found life very hard. I would get into arguments with my family all the time but over time I’ve realised what’s the point - we are family.”

The breaking point came when Russ drove his mother’s car for his repentance tour with Sutton as passenger. Sutton said Russ sped, overtaking in dangerous places, and driving through red lights.

Sutton has been left with the fines. He has reported Russ to the police and is taking out a trespass notice against him. .

Russ’ retaliation was swift.

On a livestream following Sutton’s departure, Russ demanded loyalty from his handful of followers. He revealed private details of Sutton’s mental health history and said to the 201 people who followed Sutton’s livestreams on Facebook, “I’m giving you 24 hours and then I’m going to start unfriending you.

“I want to see if you are loyal or not.”

In messages since then, seen by Stuff, Russ tells Sutton he is in bed with Satan and should go back to Hillmorton.

Sutton said Russ had 10-15 loyal supporters who all suffered mental health issues and were vulnerable.

He worried about what Russ might do to them. “He’s dangerous - completely dangerous to society … he has got very extreme views.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Russ admits to wanting to be the next Brian Tamaki.

Inspired by Tamaki

It is unclear how Lincoln Russ came to be a pastor. When asked by Stuff if he had been officially ordained he refused to answer.

In social media posts Russ refers to his mother and father as Christians.

Stuff contacted Russ’ father but he declined to be interviewed about his son. He confirmed he was still in contact with him but was not aware of all the allegations made against him. Russ claims he was a member of Destiny Church for 13 years. He admires Brian Tamaki and told both Sutton and Bain that he aspired to be the next Tamaki.

A spokesperson for Man Up Waikato confirmed Russ had been a part of the group around two years ago.

According to Bain, Russ was also in Arise Church in Christchurch.

While Russ’ parents now live in Nelson, Russ appears to have been schooled at Fairfield College in Hamilton. On his Facebook profile he lists his job as supervision manager at Fletcher Construction – relating to a period when he worked in Auckland.

Sophie Cornish, Tom Hunt/Stuff Brian Tamaki leads anti-government protesters from Te Ngākau Civic Square to Parliament. (First published August 23, 2022)

He is currently unemployed and living in a social housing complex in Christchurch.

In messages seen by Stuff he regularly asks supporters for money. Recently, he asked 20 people to give him $1000 for a speaking tour.

But Sutton and Bain worry that the people he is taking money from have little themselves. Sutton says there’s no accountability for money given to him.

Toxic Christianity

Wellington pastor Ben Nigro has known Russ for three years. He has been concerned by Russ’ recent behaviour .

A cult survivor, Nigro has had first-hand experience of toxic Christianity and said it had no place in his ministry.

He believed people like Russ were attracting followers from a “lost generation” of young people searching for an identity in uncertain times.

Social media was a double-edged sword. “You have to be careful who you listen to.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Professor Peter Lineham says Russ enjoys attention.

Professor Peter Lineham has an extensive history in studying and researching religious history in New Zealand and has been following Lincoln Russ’ journey.

He described him as a young man who enjoyed attention and probably believed some, if not all, of what he is saying including homophobic hate speech, conspiracy theories around media and the Government, and calling women he disagrees with witches, b......, devils, demons and other slurs.

“He has a perfect right to spout nonsense, of course, but only within the law.”

Lineham said everyone had a right to start a new religious group, but there was a risk when a leader treated everyone outside the group as an enemy, especially if they claimed violence was threatened and in doing so incited violence.

“This is very evident in Lincoln Russ’ statements.”

Russ recently said his security team would be taking “new measures” to protect themselves. He went on to say he was “willing to die” for what he was doing.

Lineham said warning signs included separating followers from outsiders, or if a leader was on a pedestal without accountability to anyone else.

“There is a psychological aspect to this, and the paranoia that Lincoln Russ shows is a clear example of the immense power that humans have of constructing a fantasy and to take steps to make it happen.

"Meanwhile followers find that they are forced by fear to cut off links with other contacts with family, friends and the general community.”

Recently Russ announced in an online video that Daniel Tuapawa was his new “head of security”.

Tuapawa gained infamy when he shouted abuse outside the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Deans Ave months after the Christchurch terrorist attacks in 2019.

He pleaded guilty to "being in a public place when he behaved in an insulting manner that was likely in the circumstances to cause violence against persons to start".

In court the judge heard that Tuapawa had a history of drug and alcohol abuse. He said he had blacked out and didn’t recall the incident.

Afterwards he apologised, saying he didn’t mean any harm.

In a social media video Russ says Tuapawa is “a real inspirational public figure here in Christchurch. He’s done some tremendous things for the community.”

Russ’ paranoia has been evident in the weeks since Stuff contacted him with a tirade on social media about perceived threats to his safety. He has also asked supporters for stab vests because he claims people he doesn’t name may harm him.

It’s a long way from the man who claims God has given him the role of protecting all women and children.

That claim sticks in Gianna Bain’s mother’s mouth when she thinks about the pain he has caused her daughter.

“He has no empathy whatsoever,” she says.