Four people rescued near Wānaka after rivers became too dangerous to cross

Mt Aspiring National Park in the South Island. Transportation to the park’s trails can be arranged from Te Anau and Wānaka . (File photo)

Four people have been rescued from Mt Aspiring National Park near Wānaka after rivers became too dangerous to cross.

Police issued a warning on Friday afternoon to trampers planning to walk through the park that the rivers were “hazardous with considerable flows and high water levels”.

Two rescue missions had been carried out before lunchtime on Friday.

Three people were rescued after activating their personal locator beacon at Siberia Hut after Siberia Stream became dangerous to cross around 9.30am.

Rescuers also helped a person who was unable to cross Makaroa River shortly before midday.

Wanaka Search And Rescue, the rescue coordination centre, and police helped with both rescues.

Periods of persistent rain were forecast to continue at the park and would get heavier on Saturday evening, according to MetService.

Police said because of the forecast, “the rivers are likely to remain dangerous”.

Trampers were advised to check river levels and speak to locals in Wānaka before setting out on a tramp, and avoid rivers in the park if possible.