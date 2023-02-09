Brain injury won't stop athlete from breaking sporting barriers

Blind athlete Neelu Jennings is fronting a project to allow disabled people to play walking rugby and football.

Neelu Jennings​ has climbed mounts Aspiring and Kilimanjaro, kayaked the Cook Strait, completed a Crazyman and had a go at climbing Mt Cook.

What makes her achievements all the more remarkable is that she is legally blind.

The Hutt-based athlete has set herself a new challenge - walking rugby and football.

Jennings feels strongly that disabled athletes should have more opportunities to play sport and participate alongside able-bodied athletes.

“For far too long my community has been segregated from their wider community - sport is just one context, and it is a blatant human rights violation.”

Integrated sports are adapted versions of mainstream codes that have been specifically designed so a diverse range of participants can play the sport to their fullest.

That means people of all abilities can play together in teams. The rules for the games are tailored to the players.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Neelu Jennings is fronting a project to encourage disabled people to play walking rugby and football.

When Jennings was 16, she was struck down by what doctors thought was a nasty dose of the flu. It left her with 30% of her sight and a balance impairment.

“I was in a coma for four months and I woke up with a brain injury and had to do learn everything again.”

She spent a year in hospital learning to walk and talk.

Completing the gruelling Crazyman and climbing Mt Aspiring was her way of showing that disabled athletes can do anything. An attempt to climb Aoraki Mt Cook ended when the snow bridge she was on collapsed, and she ended up in a glacier.

Sporting opportunities, however, are limited for the disabled, and she wants that to change.

“What I want to do is get the community thinking more about disabled people.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Blind Wellington mountaineer Neelu Jennings and her then-fiancé Oliver Jennings after climbing Mt Kilimanjaro in 2014.

Walking rugby and football allows the disabled to play alongside the able-bodied.

“We have created games where a wide range of people can participate in and enjoy playing sport.”

Jennings is aiming to create “social change” and encourage the able-bodied to play sport alongside people like her.

“When the communities play together and start to learn about each other they will become more conscious about the barriers faced by others.”

The disabled often feel isolated and have little contact with the wider community, she said. Although she enjoys disabled sport, the range of participants is often quite limited.

In conjunction with Wellington Rugby Football Union and Capital Football, the integrated games of walking rugby and football will be trialled over the next six weeks.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Neelu Jennings suffered a brain injury that left her blind and reduced her sense of balance. She still enjoys playing sport and hopes integrated sport will broaden the range of people she interacts with.

Michael Langley from Wellington Rugby Football Union is excited to see the initiative come together and to see how popular the pilot will be.

Wellington Rugby hopes it will provide another format to help grow the game.

“Our traditional participants have been well served for over 140 years, but now we want to ensure that everyone has an ability to experience a form of rugby no matter their background.”

Capital Football operations manager Blair Duncan said that Capital Football was also keen to see the initiative succeed.

“Sport is a wonderful medium for community cohesion. Collaborating with Wellington Rugby and offering a programme that enables anyone to participate together is an exciting step in providing more inclusive sporting opportunities.”

Diverse teams will try out the games for six weeks, every Sunday from February 12, from 2pm at the Hutt Old Boys Marist Rugby Football Club.

All community members are welcome, disabled or not, to give it a go.