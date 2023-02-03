Police respond to fatal crash near Dannevirke in Tararua

A person has died on a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Dannevirke on Friday evening.

The serious crash unit was at the scene at the intersection of SH2 and Wahipai Close.

Police were called about 4.20pm. Traffic management was in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Edward Connolly said two ambulances and one manager were sent to Dannervirke.

A second patient in moderate condition was taken to Palmerston North Hospital.