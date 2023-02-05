Reason piles of dead sea life washed up on Hawke's Bay beaches revealed

Large amounts of dead sea life that washed ashore in Napier are likely to be casualties of an algal bloom, according to scientists.

Piles of dead kina, starfish and crayfish last Thursday. They were found at beaches in Napier, Westshore, Te Awanga and Haumoana.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council scientists took samples of the sea water and science manager Anna Madarasz-Smith on Sunday said “the current strongest working theory” was that they died as a result of low dissolved oxygen levels that resulted from an algal bloom.

The algal bloom has been prolific along the Hawke’s Bay coast this summer.

READ MORE:

* Washed-up dead sea life nabbed off beach before scientists arrive to analyse

* 'Prolific' algal bloom off Hawke's Bay turns sea bioluminescent blue

* Water turns brown on Napier beaches as algal bloom spreads



“As the community has observed, there has been a persistent algal bloom around Napier for the last two months. Blooms are made up of millions of tiny, microscopic algae, and if these persist, or when they start to die off, they can use up a lot of the dissolved oxygen in the water, causing very low dissolved oxygen levels,” Madarasz-Smith said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Some of the dead sea life that washed up in large numbers along the Hardinge Rd shore in Napier.

“We have measured dissolved oxygen saturation levels in the bottom waters of the area as low as 34%, when normal levels are between 90% and 110%. The animals washing up live on the bottom of the sea floor, so are vulnerable.”

The council would look at a number of theories to ensure no other potential causes are missed, she said. Another theories being investigated include freshwater drowning, sediment smothering or a toxic spill.

“We aren’t convinced that freshwater drowning is the cause because results of our testing show that the bottom waters are still relatively saline.

SUPPLIED Beaches were awash with dead kina on Thursday. (File photo)

“While sediment smothering of these animals is plausible, the river discharges have been high in sediment for many months and it would be unusual for this to cause a sudden, acute and localised issue.

People are being be warning not gather or consume any dead sea life washed up on the beaches.

Algal blooms typically form after rainfall when freshwater brings nutrients and pushes the seawater out bringing up nutrients from the bottom of the seawater column too.

An annual occurrence, this year’s bloom appeared quite localised and near to the shore and was likely to be persisting due to continued rainfall.