Slips close West Coast highway while gales due for Canterbury

Significant rainfall is on the way for Westland on Sunday and MetService have issued an Orange warning for heavy rain.

Police are urging motorists to avoid non-essential travel in some parts of the South Island and some roads are closed following wild weather on Sunday.

Heavy rain has caused slips and flooding in Tasman district and the West Coast, while gales are forecast for parts of Canterbury.

State Highway 6 in Westland was closed from Ross to Haast on Sunday afternoon, because of slips and fallen trees, and will remain closed until at least Monday.

Parts of the Tasman and the West Coast are also being warned that cell service will not be available overnight caused by slips in the region.

Police put out a request for urge motorists to please obey signs saying roads are closed as emergency services may have difficulty reaching them.

Motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website before they travel for updates.

An active weather front moving across the island from the west brought the rain as well as high winds. Warnings issued by the MetService included very heavy rainfall about the ranges of Westland.

MetService/Stuff MetService images show the active front moving onto the country on Sunday.

Mark Pinner of Waka Kotahi said road crews had been working to clear debris from SH6.

He said they would reassess the highway’s status on Monday.

“But until then, it remains closed.”

He said drivers need to take care, with more rain forecast for Buller, Tasman, Westland, Nelson and Marlborough.

“If you’re in areas subject to weather warnings and weather watches, please check the road conditions before you head out. If you can, delay your travel until the worst of the weather passes. It’s much better to arrive late than not at all.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff State Highway 6 in south Westland is closed. (File photo)

MetService has also issued a strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country.

“If you’re in a large vehicle, towing a trailer, or riding a motorbike, strong winds can make driving and riding hazardous,” Pinner said.

“If you’re going through Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, or heading to the McKenzie Basin or Central Otago, please be aware severe gales with gusts of up to 130kph are forecast.”