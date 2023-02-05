Aussie, Kiwi hairdressers hear from creepy 'Christine' for nearly 20 years

A hairdresser from New South Wales recorded this call from "Christine" in 2016.

A phone call Kiwi hairdressers and barbers have dubbed “the call” from a creepy ‘Christine’ has also been happening across the ditch.

Christine has been taunting Australian female hairdressers and barbers with the same script for nearly 20 years, one barber said.

A person with a masculine voice, who goes by the name Christine, phones from a blocked number and asks to speak to the female barber or hairdresser.

They might ask for a perm to look like the Queen, or it could be for a head shave for their "naughty" daughters.

READ MORE:

* Hairdressers and barbers nationwide getting ‘The Call’ from creepy 'Christine'

* That relaxing glass of wine as you get your hair done - could cost your hairdresser or barber a fine of up to $40,000

* Booming barbering industry looks to sharpen its blade



Canterbury barber Jodie Boland received the call for the first time a few weeks ago.

Christine told Boland they had two “lesbian daughters” who had been naughty, and they needed their heads shaved and asked her to describe in detail how she would do it.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Canterbury barber Jodie Boland received the call for the first time a few weeks ago.

The call has been much the same in Australia.

A hairdresser in New South Wales, who did not want to be named, recorded the call in 2016.

Christine can be heard describing in detail how her daughters would have their hair shaved and asking how it would be done.

The call, which went on for two minutes, ends with the hairdresser asking Christine if they would actually show up.

“Because you've actually made this appointment before and at about three other salons that I've worked for in several different towns, and you'll never give a contact number," the hairdresser said.

Christine says the daughters have been to the salon before, but when prompted by the hairdresser to tell her what town the salon is in, Christine says “don’t worry” and promptly hangs up the phone.

“I’ve had the call in two salons before my own.,” the hairdresser said.

“Twice was the daughter stuff, one was him pretending to be the trans mother of the bride in a wheelchair with cerebral palsy and wanting to know if we accommodate wheelchairs.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The call is always made from a private number.

“And the last call was saying his name was Kevin, and he was having a ‘coming out of the closet’ party run by our local CWA (Country Women's Association ) ladies,” she said.

Caitlyn O’Connell from Coco Red Hair & Beauty Maryborough in Victoria, Australia said her first call from Christine was 17 years ago.

O’Connell searched Christine’s name in an Australia/New Zealand hairdressers Facebook page and found “hundreds” of posts from people that had the call.

“By the sounds of it, she’s called every state in Australia,” O’Connell said.

Monique from Liberty Hair on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland Australia had her first call from Christine in 2004.

She has had three more calls since then, all at different salons.

“I did get the caller ID one time, called back and a female answered. When I asked to speak to Christine they said they had no idea what I was talking about and seemed pretty genuine,” she said.

STUFF & GETTY Female barbers report getting "the call" from a masculine-sounding person named Christine, who one psychologist says sounds like a deviant.

Kathy Zafiriou Alleykatz owns a barber shop in Darwin, Australia and has also had the call multiple times.

“I get the naughty daughters story, one has a flat top and the other needs her head shaved because she has been very naughty. She or he explains the girls will be coming on their own, and he wants them to come in before opening hours.

“He talks very slowly and if ever there is a new staff member that picks up his call and they fall for his story we just yell out, ‘just hang up, it sounds like a Christine call,’ she said

Wellington barber Sharon Moore has worked in the same barber shop for 31 years and has been getting the call for what she thinks could be 20 years.

“I always thought it was weird, but not creepy. It was always the same thing about her daughters getting a fade.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff There is even a reported instance of the call in the United Kingdom.

Moore had her latest call from Christine about three months ago.

“I thought, I’ve got ya this time. I said, ‘Christine you’ve been calling for 20 years, your daughters must be in their 40s by now.’”

Christine hung up.

The call has even reported in Britain.

Paige Silk, a barber from Britain who now lives in New Zealand said she got the call “over and over and over” again when she lived in Britain six years ago.

She said the call would change every time from a charity haircut, to asking the barbers to dress up to shave the daughters' hair.

Nathan Gaunt, an Auckland based psychologist who specialises in dealing with people with sexual problems and sexual offending problems, said the phone calls were concerning, deviant and met the criteria of abuse.

“It seems they are trying to get material for a deviant fantasy.”

It sounded like the calls were about fooling people and getting them to be complicit in something they did not understand, Gaunt said.

A police spokesperson encouraged anyone receiving this kind of phone call to report it to police, so they could “build a picture of offending.”

“Police understand that receiving unusual phone calls, especially on a repeat basis, can be unsettling.

The calls can be reported by calling 105 or reporting it through www.police.govt.nz/use-105.