Ngāi Tūāhuriri says AUT misused te reo Māori to ‘self-promote their interests’

Ūpoko of Ngāi Tūāhuriri Dr Te Maire Tau says there will not be a relationshp with AUT.

Ngāi Tūāhuriri has expressed concern that Auckland University of Technology (AUT) did not build a relationship with the Canterbury hapū before announcing its plans to establish a satellite campus in Christchurch.

On Tuesday, AUT announced it would open a satellite campus for health sciences in the central city.

Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga upoko (head), Te Maire Tau, said Ngāi Tūāhuriri had received no correspondence from AUT and no relationship had been established before the announcement.

“There is no Treaty relationship between Ngāi Tūāhuriri and this tertiary provider, and there will not be one.”

“There is simply no need for a tertiary institution that ranks last in the QS rankings (a world university ranking system),” Tau said. “Our job is to work for the wider good of the South Island and that means working with our tertiary institutions that exist here.”

An AUT spokesperson said in a statement they did not consult with Ngāi Tūāhuriri before announcing plans to establish the AUT Ōtautahi satellite campus and “unreservedly apologised”.

“We are seeking to develop a relationship with Ngāi Tūāhuriri, and hope this can take place,” the spokesperson said.

Ngāi Tūāhuriri’s boundary extends from the Hurunui River to the Hakatere/Ashburton River, and from the coast to the alps.

Tau said Ngāi Tūāhuriri is supportive of the medical school at the University of Otago, a School of Health at the University of Canterbury, and the applied courses at Te Ara.

All have established relationships with Ngāi Tahu, he said.

In 2019, Ngāi Tūāhuriri and Canterbury University signed a partnership agreement formalising and extending their relationship.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff AUT’s central Auckland campus. The university plans to open a campus in central Christchurch.

The AUT satellite campus will provide courses in para medicine or perioperative practice, the only provider of these courses at university level for the South Island, the AUT spokesperson said.

“We have responded to a request from health care providers in the South Island to provide them. The intention of AUT Ōtautahi satellite campus will be to enable students to remain in the South Island whilst studying.

“AUT is the number one university for clinical health in Aotearoa and these programmes rank in the world’s top 101-125 in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) rankings,” the spokesperson said.

Ngāi Tūāhuriri rūnanga chair Tania Wati said AUT misused te reo Māori to “self-promote their interests” in their press release announcing the campus.

Wati said the university’s release used the proverb ‘‘tangata ako ana i te whare, te turanga ki te marae, tau ana”, which means “a person who is taught at home will stand collected on the marae”.

“How will they do this when they don’t have a marae? Ngāi Tūāhuriri will simply oppose any new marae being built in this city. Our existing marae are not public institutions they can wander into and claim any status,” Wati said.

Ngāi Tūāhuriri is supportive of the three universities in the South Island along with Ara in Christchurch “because they have built a genuine partnership with mana whenua which is backed by solid Māori academic leadership”, Wati said.

Asked if AUT had come to Ngāi Tūāhuriri first could a relationship be formed, Wati said: “Out of respect, we would have met with (Auckland and lower Northland iwi) Ngāti Whātua first to determine whether AUT has built a meaningful relationship with them before we would even engage with AUT.”

University of Otago Vice-Chancellor, Professor David Murdoch, said he had not been advised of AUT’s developments in Christchurch.

“Our satellite campus in Christchurch has been providing quality postgraduate health science education for several decades; it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year,” Murdoch said.

The University of Otago does not offer specific courses in para medicine or perioperative practice, but some aspects of those areas of medicine are covered in the university’s medical degree, he said.