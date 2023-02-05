Kiwi teenager reportedly among three killed in avalanches in Austria

Three people have reportedly been killed by avalanches in Austria, including a Kiwi teenager, according to local media. (File photo)

A 17-year-old New Zealander is among several people killed in avalanches in Austria, according to local news agency APA.

The avalanches were reported in western Austria, in Tyrol and Vorarlberg, with 30 avalanches reported by 5.30pm (Central European Time) on Saturday in Tyrol alone, the news agency reported.

Three people were reported dead. According to police, the death in Kaltenbach, Tyrol was a 17-year-old New Zealand tourist who was alone in the open ski area about 12.15pm, APA reported.

In Vorarlberg, a 55-year-old German winter sports enthusiast had been missing since Friday evening and was found dead under an avalanche.

READ MORE:

* Avalanche in Austria kills 3 skiers, injures 2

* New Zealander among skiers killed in avalanches in the Italian Alps

* Five killed in Austrian avalanche - police



A 32-year-old Chinese skier also died in an avalanche in Ötztal on Friday, it said.

Multiple people had been rescued alive, including a 37-year-old Australian woman who was reportedly swept away and buried up to her neck.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, hampered by weather conditions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been approached for comment.