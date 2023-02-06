Three deaths over Waitangi weekend reminder for motorists to take extra care

One person died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Ashhurst on Sunday evening.

Three fatal crashes in the Manawatū/Tararua region have prompted police to issue a warning to motorists.

One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Ashhurst, on Oxford St, at about 8.10pm on Saturday evening.

On Saturday morning, another person died in a fatal crash between a scooter and ute on High St, Dannevirke.

The third fatality also happened in Dannevirke, in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Wahipai Close on Friday afternoon.

In a press release on Sunday, police said motorists should “take care on the roads after three people have lost their lives in crashes in the area since Friday”.

“The cause of each of these crashes is still under investigation, however, we want to remind people of the factors that most often contribute to death or serious injury on our roads.

“Slow down and drive to the speed limit; buckle up each and every time you get in your vehicle; don't drive impaired by drugs or alcohol; and put distractions like your phone away,” police said.

Recent bad weather also required motorists to be extra cautious on the roads.