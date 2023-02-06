If the idea of covering 320km in 10 hours on a moped for charity sounds good, read on

Hastings man David Ferguson is one of dozens who will make a charity scooter ride from Napier to Wellington in March.

Picture this: A long straight highway full of promise, wind in flowing hair, the guttural roar of a straining engine, the soundtrack to Easy Rider, or the first bars of Steppenwolf’s Born to be Wild.

Now, erase that picture, and picture instead a long line of 50cc motor scooters, the high-pitched whine of their engines, and a motley collection of brightly clothed riders who will spend 7-10 hours being overtaken by swifter vehicles as they make their way tortuously along State Highway 2 from Napier to Wellington.

The latter is a description of the Grand Annual Jolly Good Chaps Napier to Wellington 50cc Scooter Challenge, which last year raised more than $78,000 for charities. The former is possibly how many of the participants see themselves.

This year’s ride takes place on March 4. It starts in Napier at 6.30am and covers 320km, passing through Waipukurau, Dannevirke, Woodville, Masterton, Greytown, over the Remutaka Hill and down to the finish line at Macs Brew Bar on Taranaki wharf in Wellington.

Funds are raised by each rider, who must be on a moped, and must have a Givealittle page. Funds raised this year will go to the Mike Kings I Am Hope, Awhi Trust and The Jolly Good Chaps Charitable Trust.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Lizzie Watson and her team prepare for the Tranz Alpine Scooter Safari in May, 2022, to raise money for cancer.

Hastings man David Ferguson will be amongst the throng, riding his TNT Roma 50cc moped.

Ferguson, who made the ride last year too, said he did it because “I thought it was a great idea, and I’ve always liked fundraising for good causes”.

SUPPLIED Ferguson and his TNT Roma 50cc moped.

The 43-year-old teacher-aide was the 22nd rider (of close to 60) to reach the finish line last year. It took him about 10 hours.

“It’s a long time on a scooter. Your bum gets pretty sore and your legs get pretty cramped, but they’re the only parts that hurt really,” he said. “It’s such a great ride. The scenery is amazing. So are the people in each town who cheer you on. It’s seriously a great day,” he said.

