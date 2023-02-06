New Kiwis Waitangi Day citizenship ceremony proud to call Aotearoa home

Catriona MacGregor, with her husband and their daughter, Iona, 13. She became a citizen on her 23rd year in Christchurch.

In the morning, 49 people from over two dozen nationalities were welcomed onto a Christchurch marae. By afternoon, they left as New Zealand citizens.

The annual Waitangi Day citizenship ceremony was this year hosted by Ngā Hau E Wha National Marae and conducted by mayor Phil Mauger.

Don Dinuka Malintha Lugoda​, 28, a civil engineer, was one new citizen-to-be at the ceremony.

He came to Christchurch from Sri Lanka a decade ago, following in the footsteps of his sister, who also chose New Zealand to study.

“New Zealand was always our first choice,” he said.

Lugoda spoke at the ceremony on behalf of all new citizens. To Stuff, he said he stayed in the country beyond getting a qualification because of the people and nature.

“I’ve made a lot of friends. It feels just like home, very welcoming. I like to take my dog for walks at all the very nice parks,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Don Dinuka Malintha Lugoda became a citizen a decade after first coming to New Zealand as a student.

He said being chosen to speak on behalf of new citizens at the ceremony was an honour, especially on Waitangi Day.

He was supported by his wife Vinuri, who he married a year ago and recently bought a first home with. His parents Hemandha and Rupika attended the ceremony. They were beginning the process of getting residency.

Doctor Catriona MacGregor’s connection to New Zealand was older than she was, despite being raised in Scotland.

The citizenship ceremony marked her 23rd year in the country, but she remembered as a child how a friend of the family who lived in New Zealand sent them Kiwiana gifts. At one point in primary school she did a school project on Aotearoa.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Muntana Sriwiset and her mother, Thongbai, receive their citizenship certificates from the mayor and mayoress, Phil and Chrissy Mauger.

“I moved here in 2000 to work as a doctor, it was meant to just be a year,” she said. But she quickly grew too fond of the food, culture, skiing and growing circle of friends to leave.

She had also met now-husband John Garrett, a Christchurch doctor, and together they had two children.

Garrett and their daughter Iona, 13, were at the ceremony.

MacGregor said she went through the citizenship process after the Covid-19 pandemic. New Zealand’s response was a source of pride to her.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A group of people, born from 28 different countries, emerged from a ceremony as New Zealanders on Monday.

“I feel so connected to the land and people here,” she said.

Muntana Sriwiset, 15, was one of the youngest people to become a citizen.

When she immigrated from Thailand to Christchurch with her family she already spoke two languages – Thai and Isan – and picked up English at primary school.

“Some new friends just started talking to me ... I just picked it up,” she said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Kaumatua Henare Edwards and mayor Phil Mauger at the Monday ceremony.

She described growing up in New Zealand as being similar to any other Kiwi, since she began school in the country aged 5 like her classmates.

She hoped to go to Polytech once she finished school and eventually become a tattoo artist.