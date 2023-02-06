Kea spotted in Christchurch for first time in recent history

Kea sighted in Christchurch for the first time in recent history

A rare kea sighting in the city has left people excited, but scratching their heads.

The lone kea, an alpine parrot, was spotted by multiple Mt Pleasant residents on Monday morning, who uploaded their photos and videos to the online Kea Database.

Amanda Rowe was feeding her nine-month-old around 6.30am when she first heard the kea’s call.

She thought “I know that sound”, but initially couldn’t believe it, considering the bird’s natural habitat was in the mountains and high country, hours away from the city.

READ MORE:

* Boisterous Ken the kea is back and making new friends in suburbia

* Kea lead poisoning epidemic in Arthur's Pass worrying environmentalists

* Endangered kea at Queenstown's Remarkables skifield on the rise



“I came out onto the deck ... I did a kea call back,” she said.

Her husband initially sent her a text to make fun of her attempts.

When she played a kea call on her cellphone, a real kea called back. Then it began to fly around the trees near her home.

“It circled above me twice. It was hanging around for a bit, it was pretty cool... we watched him until about 9. It was heating up, so he must have sought some shade.”

Mike Rowe/Supplied Kea spotted at Mt Pleasant in Christchurch - a rare sighting for the alpine parrot.

In that time her husband and 3-year-old Hugo came to watch the bird. She said her son, who was familiar with kea from trips to the West Coast, was confused about how it could get all the way to Christchurch.

Exactly how far the kea had flown or why Christchurch was its destination was a mystery, according to Laura Young, who was part of the team which launched the Kea Database in 2016.

She said it was likely “just a random movement aided by a strong wind” and understood it would have been the first kea sighting in the city “in recent history”.

The last sighting was likely decades ago, she said. “Generally the closest ones are around Arthur’s Pass, a good two hours away... sometimes the odd one likes to go exploring, especially the young ones,” she said.

This kea did not have a band on its leg, meaning no one could know for sure where in the country the bird came from or how far it had travelled.

Despite that, she said it was always useful for citizen scientists to report their sightings to the Kea Database wherever they saw a kea, as it helped people keep track on the whereabouts and wellbeing of the birds.

That was the case in 2017 for a kea named Wānanga, who was spotted vomiting in Arthurs Pass, and was later treated for “off the charts” levels of lead poisoning.

Wānanga, who had a band on his leg, was spotted a year later at Farewell Spit, nearly 500 kilometres away.

“They do some incredible movements,” Young said.