Four dead, two injured after fatal crashes in central region

Three people are dead after two separate crashes in the central region.

One person has died after a single-car crash in the late morning of Waitangi Day.

Fire, police and ambulance were at the scene on Monday on State Highway 4, near Manunui, in the Ruapehu District, a police spokesperson said.

The serious crash occurred at 11.20am and one person died at the scene.

In a press release, police said motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

An update at 1.45pm from Waka Kotahi said SH4 was now open under stop-and-go traffic management.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said they responded with one ambulance.

Meanwhile, emergency services are also responding to a second fatal crash in Raetihi, near Whanganui.

Campbell said two helicopters had been dispatched to the scene.

“We assessed and treated one patient in a critical condition and one patient in a moderate condition who were both airlifted to Whanganui Base Hospital,” she said.

A police media release said the crash occurred on SH4 about 12pm.

“Sadly, two people have died at the scene. Two other people have received injuries.”

The statement said it was the second fatal crash in the central region on Monday.

The road was closed and diversions were in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A motorcyclist had also died in a crash in Hawke's Bay.

Police were responding to the one-vehicle crash on SH50, near Ongaonga, at around 2.15pm.

The road was closed and there were diversions in place.