Motorcycle gang riders injured in fiery South Canterbury crash

A police road block at the scene of the crash on State Highway 79 between Fairlie and Geraldine.

A fiery crash in South Canterbury involving possibly two motorcycles has left a rider with spinal injuries.

Stuff understands the crash involved a gang convoy – and the Tribesmen recently rode through Geraldine.

Emergency services were called State Highway 79 at Kakahu just after 1pm on Monday.

It appeared one of the crashed bikes caught alight, causing a “relatively substantial” vegetation fire, according to Fire and Emergency NZ and police.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved several motorbikes, who were riding as part of a group. Several people had minor injuries, and one person with a suspected spinal injury would be flown to hospital.

A Geraldine local said Tribesmen bikies had just gone through town, sometime after noon, and they heard the fire alarm go off. Another said they’d heard a lot of motorbikes revving.

A large contingent of the gang is en route to the annual Burt Munro Challenge motor sport event, which is being held in Southland starting Wednesday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An ambulance heads away from the crash scene past a line of traffic on State Highway 79 between Fairlie and Geraldine.

They were expected to ride to Invercargill via Queenstown.

Late on Thursday, a group of North Island-based Tribesmen members crossed the Cook Strait on one of the ferries.

As they rode through North Canterbury towards Christchurch about 1am on Friday, they encountered a police checkpoint and six of their motorcycles were impounded.

Motorists on SH79 should expect delays while emergency services were there. The fire had been put out.