Waitangi Day road toll for central region climbs to six

A fatal crash in Raetihi has claimed its third victim who died at Whanganui Base Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The fatal crash occurred on State Highway 4 on Monday around 12pm. Two people died at the scene.

In a press release on Tuesday, police said a person had been transported to hospital in critical condition but died there several hours later.

Three other crashes in the central region stained the national celebration: one in Manunui, one in Carterton and another in Ongaonga.

The first crash on Waitangi Day occurred late morning in Manunui in the Ruapehu District. One person died in the single-car incident.

In the afternoon, police said another person had died after a single-motorcycle crash on SH50 in central Hawke’s Bay.

Later in the day, a person also died on the way to the hospital in Wairarapa after a two-car crash in Carterton.

The six fatalities came a day after Manawatū police released a reminder urging motorists to slow down when driving and take extra care on the roads.

It said three people had already lost their lives in crashes in the area.

About 4.15pm on Friday, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on SH2 just north of Dannevirke.

On Saturday, at about 9.30am, one person died in a second crash in Dannevirke involving a scooter and ute on High St.

Then at about 8.10pm, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on Oxford St, Ashhurst.

Police said the crashes were under investigation.